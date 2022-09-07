Southern, Pinelands and Barnegat All Need Significant Goal Production This Fall

Following a banner season in which scoring goals seemed easy, last year’s Southern Regional boys soccer Squad had some trouble putting balls in the net, especially early in the season. During the second half of the season, the Rams had a little more success with scoring, but they still lost eight of nine games by a goal.

Whether the Rams have gained enough experience to turn around their scoring woes of a year ago and return to the top of the Shore Conference Class A South division remains a mystery, but new Coach Robert Munoz is looking forward to what the more experienced crew can accomplish this fall.

“This team has experienced players and a big returning senior class,” said Munoz, whose Rams begin the season on the road against always tough Toms River North on Thursday, Sept. 8. “We have a versatile group of players that will display a fast and attractive style of play, one that matches the modern game. This season, there will be plenty of opportunities for a variety of players to make an impact, and the goal for the group is to compete for all titles and continue to Foster our culture of Excellence from recent years.”

To do so, the Rams need higher production from their offense, which starts with returning senior midfielders Mathieu Leonard – who had the best output of any of the returning starters, with four goals and four assists – and Aidan Antonio, junior midfielder Matt Hoosack and sophomore midfielder Jefferson Rubi Cruz.

From the backfield, Southern will need effective ball movement, and Munoz is relying on Seniors Patrick Gaffney, Zach Hetrick and Chris Prosperi, along with junior Jack Marano and sophomores Aidan Donnelly and Nick Prosperi to get the job done. Senior Nathaniel Bott will be the Rams’ goalkeeper, and he has plenty of experience and talent to keep them in games.

The rest of the team includes Dane Calsyne, Jonathan Holden, Aedan Gilman, David Boyd, Evan McCormick, Colin Olcott, Brody Reynolds and Kaan Zenger.

Meanwhile, farther south at Pinelands Regional, new Coach Jim Campbell has some players back in action from last year’s 12-6 Squad under the direction of Nino Scotto di Carlo, but the Wildcats are mainly defensively heavy, as opposed to the solid scoring crews they ‘ve had during recent seasons.

“In contrast with last year, when our team had no problem scoring goals, this year our team is led by all Seniors on defense,” said Campbell, whose Squad opens at home with Jackson Liberty on Sept. 8. “We will look for a strong group of underclassmen to score the goals for us this season.”

Starting with the defense, Pinelands is anchored by senior goalkeeper Aaron Johnson, while Seniors Brogan Duelly, Gage Molinaro and Rex Heuston return to the backfield in front of him, along with junior defender/midfielder Alex Aguilar, while Seniors Gavin Wagner and Julio Casillas are joining the defensive crew this fall.

In the midfield, junior Ian Cahill and Daniel Eberlin will lead the Offensive charge and will need a lot of help getting balls on net from a slew of newcomers to the varsity lineup, including senior midfielders Joe Cardillo and Mike Hiksdal, and senior forward Kevin Nolasco – Flores.

The rest of the team consists of Juniors Aiden Falduto (forward) and William Sisco (forward), and freshmen Jake Miller (goal), Lance Heuston (midfield), Peyton Auermuler (midfield) and Peyton Simoncini (defense).

As for Barnegat, Kevin Peters’ Bengals should be a more experienced squad this season after going 4-12 with a really young team last fall.

“We’re looking to balance a strong but small senior class with young players who have varsity experience,” said Peters, whose Bengals kick off their season at home against Pilgrim Academy on Sept. 8. “We’re returning three of the four starting defenders, a strong back line that sits behind what will be a Younger surrounding cast. We’re expecting to be competitive in both our division and against our non-conference schedule.”

Defensively, Barnegat has brought back Seniors Nick Santos and Anthony Ryan and junior Joseph Valles, who will protect the penalty area in front of senior goalkeeper Lucas Holland, who’s had outstanding varsity seasons the past two years. In the midfield, Peters is expecting senior Jesse Hedlund to lead the Offensive charge alongside returning junior midfielder Julian Marfano.

The newcomers to the lineup are junior midfielder/forward Connor Zarienkiwicz, sophomore defender/midfielder William Rollis, sophomore defender Cristian Chamorro and freshman forward Leo Chamorro.

