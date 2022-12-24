Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis Earns Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis completed a standout showing at the Long Beach Classic and has been named the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Davis, who was selected from the All-Classic Team as the Most Valuable Player, scored 33 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out seven assists, and swiped five steals over the course of the tournament. Against UC Irvine, the DeRidder, Louisiana, native dropped 13 points, finishing 6-of-14 from the floor, with five assists to defeat the Anteaters in the Beach Classic opener. The junior guard’s best performance of the weekend came against Long Beach State, where she led all scorers with 20 points, making seven field goals on 13 attempts. Davis also connected on six of nine free throws to complete the comeback win for the Lady Eagles over Long Beach State.