Southern Miss Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong Joining Alabama

Hours after news broke that Pete Golding will become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel announced that Austin Armstrong will join the Alabama football program.

When Armstrong was hired as the defensive coordinator for the University of Southern Mississippi, he was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country, according to his coaching profile on Southern Mississippi’s website. During that season, the Golden Eagles ranked No. 42 nationally in total defense (385.5) besting their mark by 18 spots in the country from the season before. His defense also ranked in the Top 10 in the country in first downs allowed (No. 2), fumbles recovered (No. 4), red zone defense (No. 6), defensive touchdowns (No. 7) and also ranked No. 15 in turnovers gained and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.

