Southeastern sweeps away ‘Rocks – Hamilton County Reporter

The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team swept Westfield 3-0 Wednesday in an all-county and Hoosier Crossroads Conference match.

“We’re trying to get better every single day,” said Royals Coach Jason Young. The Coach had praise for senior Avery Hobson, who had a solid night on offense in the game.

“She’s been outstanding,” said Young. “She’s been upwards of 15 to 20 Kills every single night. We depend on her and we depend on Lauren Harden every single night to carry a lot of the Offensive load.”

Southeastern is 4-0 in the conference and 14-1 overall, and travels to Louisville on Saturday to play Sacred Heart Academy. The Shamrocks are 2-2 in HCC play and 8-8 overall, and host Brownsburg on Thursday.

***

Sheridan dropped a three-set Hoosier Heartland Conference match to Clinton Prairie on Wednesday, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22.

Senne IJzer led the Blackhawks’ offense with 14 kills, followed by Payton Warren with five and Nova Cross with four. Cross also served two aces and handed out 18 assists. Jacquellynne Bates collected 25 digs, with Cross and Warren both getting 17 and IJzer getting 11.

Sheridan will travel to Delphi today for another conference match. It will be the Blackhawks’ 10th match in 12 days.