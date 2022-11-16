Southeastern Performing Arts Invites Community to Production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

For immediate release

Shows Take Place Dec. 1-3

SOUTH EASTON — The Southeastern Players high school drama Troupe is pleased to be presenting its production of William Shakespeare’s classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opening Dec. 1.

WHEN:

Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3. Each show begins at 6:30 pm

WHERE:

Southeastern Performing Arts Center, 250 Foundry St., South Easton

WHAT:

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is Shakespeare’s romantic comedy about myth and mischief in the woods. The Adventures of four young lovers, a group of Amateur Actors and their interactions with the fairy kingdom as they navigate love, magic, and transformation.

The show tells the story of Hermia, who is in love with Lysander, but Hermia is promised to marry Demetrius. Hermia and Lysander decide to sneak away into the Woods to elope, pursued by Demetrius and the lovestruck Helena. Yet, there is more mischief as their tryst puts them in the middle of a Brawl between the Queen of the Faeries, Titania, the King of the Faeries, Oberon, and the King’s servant, Puck.

Add an Amateur acting Troupe led by a bombastic actor rehearsing a terrible play, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” becomes a show full of misdirection, music, dance, magic, and humor.

Tickets, $15 each, can be purchased by clicking here. Community members can use the promo code NEWS to save $5 on their order.

“Our cast and crew members have worked hard to put together a fun and lively production, and are looking forward to performing this entertaining show in a few weeks,” said Christopher Crossen-Sills, Southeastern video production instructor and one of the show’s directors. “We invite our school community and the public to come celebrate and support the hard work of our students.”

Read more about the show here.

