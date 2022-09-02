Southeastern Louisiana Lions unveil 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule – Crescent City Sports

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team released a 2022-23 schedule Friday that features three 2021-22 NCAA Tournament participants, the reigning NIT Champions and 18 Southland Conference games.

Southeastern is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw the Lions finish 19-15 overall, win the Southland Conference Tip-Off Tournament, advance to the SLC Tournament Championship game and participate in the Basketball Classic. Reigning Southland Coach of the Year Returns just five letter winners from last season’s squad, but has bolstered his roster with an influx of eight talented newcomers for 2022-23.

SLU’s 2022-23 season opens as home, as the Lions welcome Defending NAIA national Champion Loyola (NO) for a Nov. 7 contests. Other visitors to the University Center during nonconference play include William Carey (Nov. 26), Belhaven (Dec. 7), Troy (Dec. 17) and Southern (Dec. 21).

Southeastern opens its non-conference slate with a two-game swing that features a pair of 2021-22 NCAA Tournament participants out of the Mountain West Conference, as the Lions will travel to face Colorado State Nov. 11 and Wyoming Nov. 13.

SLU will then head to Boone, North Carolina to compete in an MTE hosted by Appalachian State. Southeastern’s opening game of the event versus Kennesaw State Nov. 18 will feature a Reunion of sorts, as the Owls are coached by Amir Abdur-Rahim, a three-time All-Southland Conference guard at SLU who as a senior helped the Lions to a regular season league title.

The Lions will also face Campbell (Nov. 19) and host Appalachian State (Nov. 20) during the event. Southeastern wraps up its nonconference road slate with three games versus 2021-22 NIT qualifiers, beginning with tournament Champion Xavier (Nov. 30) and followed by trips to Dayton (Dec. 3) and Vanderbilt (Dec. 29).

All told, Southeastern’s 13 nonconference opponents combined for 10 winning seasons, six 20-plus win campaigns and a combined winning percentage of .617 (256-159) in 2021-22.

“As usual we like to challenge our guys in nonconference play to prepare us for Southland Conference play,” Kiefer commented. “We’re working a lot of new guys in and we haven’t faced adversity together as a team yet. We want to see how our team responds when playing NCAA Tournament-caliber teams in hostile atmospheres.”

Southeastern opens Southland Conference play on the road Dec. 15 at Defending league regular season Champion Nicholls. The Lions open their SLC home schedule versus HBU Jan. 5 in the University Center. SLU will face all of its nine league foes in a home-and-home during a conference schedule that wraps March 1 at HBU.

“I’m really excited to see how our team competes in the Southland Conference,” Kiefer said. “We feel this year’s team is deeper and more versatile. Last season, we depended on hitting outside shots and we expect to be able to score it better in the paint this year.”

The 2022-23 Southland Conference Tournament is set for March 5-8 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

2022-23 Southeastern Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 7 – Loyola (NO)

Nov. 11 – at Colorado State

Nov. 13 – at Wyoming

Nov. 18 – vs. Kennesaw State#

Nov. 19 – vs Campbell#

Nov. 20 – at Appalachian State#

Nov. 26—William Carey

Nov. 30 – at Xavier

December 2 – at Dayton

December 7 – Belhaven

December 15 – at Nicholls*

December 17 – Troy

December 21 – Southern

December 29 – at Vanderbilt

Jan. 5 – HBU*

Jan. 7 – Lamar*

Jan. 12 – at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi*

Jan. 14 – at UIW*

Jan. 19 – Northwestern State*

Jan. 21 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

Jan. 26 – New Orleans*

Jan. 28 – at New Orleans*

February 2 – UIW*

February 4 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi*

February 9 – at McNeese*

February 11 – Nicholls*

February 16 – at Northwestern State*

February 18 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

February 23 – at Lamar*

February 25 – McNeese*

March 1 – at HBU*

March 5-8 – at Southland Conference [email protected]

Home games in bold | # – Appalachian State MTE (Boone, NC) | * – Southland Conference game | @ – Lake Charles, La.