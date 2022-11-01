Southeastern Announces Nov. 12 Time Changes for Volleyball and Football Contests

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University has announced time changes for its Nov. 12 home volleyball and football contests.

First serve for the SLU volleyball team’s regular season home finale versus UIW has been moved up an hour to noon. The Lion football team will close out its regular season home Slate versus Northwestern State at 4 pm – two hours prior to the original 6 pm kickoff.

The Nov. 12 games are Senior Day for both programs and the senior classes will be recognized prior to the contests. The volleyball match will be televised on ESPN+, while the football game will be broadcast on ESPN3. The SLU-NSU football Matchup can also be heard live on the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM).

The 14th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is still set for Nov. 12 and fans can register at www.LionSports.net/gumbo with all proceeds benefitting the SLU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s fundraising efforts for the Hammond CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Voting jars will be provided at 12:30 pm with pickup at 2:45 pm

