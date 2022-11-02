Southeastern Announces 2022-23 Basketball Promotion Schedule

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics Marketing and Student Promotions announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons Wednesday.

In addition, the PRIDE announced it will once again Sponsor trading cards for the Women’s basketball Spotlight Player of the Game. The first 150 fans will receive a trading card featuring that contest’s Spotlight Player of the Game courtesy of PRIDE.

2022-23 SLU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Promotions Schedule

Monday, Nov. 7 | WBB vs. LSU Alexandria, 5 pm | MBB vs. Loyola (NO), 7:30 p.m

Promotion: Lion Slam

– Come out to the University Center for the 2022-23 season opener and enjoy good basketball, fun giveaways and a lively atmosphere

WBB Spotlight Players of the Game: Jalencia Pierre and Basin Washington

Friday, Nov. 25 | WBB vs. Dillard, 7 p.m

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Taylor Dupree

Saturday, Nov. 26 | MBB vs. William Carey, 1 p.m

Promotion: Postgame autographs

– Fans can stick around after the game to collect all your favorite Lions’ autographs

Tuesday, Dec.13 | WBB vs. Prairie View, 5:30 p.m

Promotion: Postgame autographs

– Fans can stick around after the game to collect all your favorite Lady Lions’ autographs

WBB Spotlight Players of the Game: Jade Brumfield and Dijone’ Flowers

Thursday, Jan. 5 | WBB vs. HCU, 5 pm | MBB vs. HCU, 7:30 p.m

Promotion: T-shirt giveaway

– The first 300 Southeastern students will receive a free long sleeve SLU t-shirt

WBB Spotlight Players of the Game: Jaylen Huderson and Taylor Bell

Saturday, Jan. 7 | WBB vs. Lamar, 1 p.m. | MBB vs. Lamar, 3:30 p.m

Promotion: Face Painting Day

– All young Lion and Lady Lion fans can get their faces painted from 2-4 pm on the University Center Concourse courtesy of Gale’s Fancy Faces

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Terri Crawford

Thursday, Jan. 19 | WBB vs. Northwestern State, 5 pm | MBB vs. Northwestern State, 7:30 p.m

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Daija Harvey

Saturday, Jan. 21 | WBB vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, 1 pm | MBB vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, 3:30 p.m

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Hailey Giaratano

Thursday, Jan. 26 | WBB vs. New Orleans, 5 pm | MBB vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m

Promotion: Pink Towel/Headband Giveaway

– The first 250 fans at the Women’s game will receive a pink towel in honor of breast cancer awareness; The first 250 students at the men’s game will receive a custom SLU headband

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Alexius Horne

Thursday, Feb. 2 | WBB vs. UIW, 5 pm | MBB vs. UIW, 7:30 p.m

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Natalie Kelly

Saturday, Feb. 4 | WBB vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 1 pm | MBB vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 3:30 p.m

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Chrissy Brown

Saturday, Feb. 11 | WBB vs. Nicholls, 1 p.m. | MBB vs. Nicholls, 3:30 p.m

Promotion: Postgame autographs

– Fans can stick around after the game to collect all your favorite Lions’ and Lady Lions’ autographs

WBB Spotlight Player of the Game: Cierria Cunningham

Saturday, Feb. 25 | WBB vs. McNeese, 1 p.m. | MBB vs. McNeese, 3:30 p.m

Promotion: Senior Day/Alumni Day

– All former men’s and women’s basketball players are welcomed back for Alumni Day; Current Seniors will be honored and entered into the S-Club as Lions for Life