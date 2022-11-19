Southeast Polk football stuns Valley in 49-14 Class 5A Championship

CEDAR FALLS — For those who thought the Iowa high school football Class 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and West Des Moines Valley would be close, the Rams proved them wrong.

Southeast Polk jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half, forced a continuous clock in the third quarter and beat Valley, 49-14, to win back-to-back state titles and bring home the second Championship in program history.

While there were players who separated themselves from the pack with truly title-winning performances, it was an all-around team effort from the reigning champions. Let’s break down how it happened.

SEP and Valley were complete opposites in the first half.

The Rams racked up 378 total yards through the first two quarters, and almost all of those came from Abu Sama and Connor Moberly. Sama picked up 166 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and his two scores came off 65- and 73-yard runs.

Southeast Polk quarterback Connor Moberly (5) throws the ball during the Class 5A state title game

Moberly was equally as impressive. He threw for 194 yards and one touchdown on nine completions. The opening touchdown came from Moberly’s arm – an 89-yard pass play to Carson Robbins to set the tone early.

But on the other sideline, the Tigers struggled to do what they’d done all postseason: Surprise their opponents.

Valley defeated then-undefeated No. 1 Pleasant Valley in the first round and knocked off Cedar Falls in the quarterfinals. The Rams upset Dowling Catholic, 22-21, in the final minute of the semifinals to make it to the title game.

