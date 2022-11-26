Southeast Missouri State Fends Off Men’s Basketball, 63-52

Next Game: at Milwaukee 11/27/2022 | 4 PM ET ESPN+ Nov. 27 (Sun) / 4 PM ET at Milwaukee History

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Unable to overcome a cold-shooting first half, the Boston University men’s basketball team opened the Cream City Classic with a 63-52 loss to Southeast Missouri State Saturday afternoon at the Klotsche Center.

Down by as many as 13, the Terriers (4-2) rallied to within four before the Redhawks (5-1) pulled away over the final 68 seconds. BU finished the game 18-of-57 (.316), while SEMO shot 19-of-53 (.358) with a 9-5 lead in made 3-pointers and a 16-11 advantage in free throws.

Graduate student Jonas Harper tallied a team-high 15 points, while senior Nevin Zink posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior Ethan Brittain-Watts netted a pair of 3-pointers to finish at eight points.

St. Louis transfer Philip Russell drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points, and Georgetown transfer Kobe Clark led SEMO’s defensive effort with 12 rebounds and five blocks. Chris Harris tallied 12 points and seven rebounds, as SEMO posted a 15-8 advantage in second-chance points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Terriers started off well with Brittain-Watts opening the game on a 3-pointer and junior Daman Tate adding one of his own at 14:58 for the 10-7 lead.

Russell though tied the game with a trey, and BU would go on to miss its next 10 shot attempts.

After Aquan Smart extended SEMO’s lead to 22-10 on a layup, Harper ended the 8:17 scoreless drought with a layup.

Smart responded by finding Israel Barnes for a 3-pointer and the Redhawks’ largest lead of the game, 25-12, with 6:17 left in the half.

Freshman Otto Landrum cut the deficit to 25-18 at 1:09 on a pair of free throws, but Harris retook the double-digit lead on a 3-pointer on the next possession for a 28-18 halftime lead.

BU cut the deficit to within seven on two separate occasions during the first 10 minutes of the second half but wouldn't get closer until Harper Flushed a 3-pointer and converted on his own Steal with a fastbreak layup to put the deficit at 43- 40 with 7:56 left.

Russell came right back with a tough jumper and then a big 3-pointer after Zink’s jumper at 6:52 to pull ahead, 48-42.

Junior Miles Brewster had a key block that led to Harper’s layup at 3:11 to cut the deficit to 56-52.

Neither team scored again until Harris hit two free throws at 1:08.

BU missed its last four shot attempts and had two turnovers over the final three minutes for the double-digit loss.

