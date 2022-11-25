SouthCoast football scores and Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 24

Here’s a look at Thursday’s high school action for SouthCoast football teams:

GNB VOC-TECH 24, DIMAN 7

The Bears rode their defense to a Thanksgiving Day win over the visiting Bengals. A pair of pick sixes by Isander Algarin and Nasir Cox accounted for two of Voc-Tech’s three touchdowns in the game.

A 50-yard pass completion from Nick Boucher to Justin Andrade set up a four-yard touchdown run by senior running back Joseph Brightman.

Matt Harding (50) of GNB Voc-Tech has a firm grip on The Director's Trophy that is awarded to the winning team of the annual Diman Voc Tech vs. GNB Voc Tech Thanksgiving Day game.

Connor McManus connected on a 37-yard field goal in addition to knocking down all three PATs.

“The guys worked hard all year long in practice and continued to learn,” said GNB Voc-Tech head Coach Justin Cruz. “It paid off for them winning three out of our last four games. Our team was inexperienced to start the year, and with good senior leadership our young guys continued to learn and play fast.

“Today was a good day for our Seniors and was a good way to ‘pass the torch’ to the next group of guys.”

Isander Algarin (70) celebrates with his teammates after his interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the GNB Voc-Tech Bears a 14-0 lead over Diman.

The Bears finished the year with a record of 4-7.

48 BISHOP FEEHAN, 8 BISHOP STANG

The Shamrock wrapped up the Catholic Central League Championship thanks to five touchdowns by Nicholas Yanchuk.

“Bishop Feehan had a strong ground game, and we found it tough to slow down,” said Bishop Stang head Coach Dennis Golden. “Credit goes to them as they are a very, very good team. Nick Yanchuk stands out at tailback, and they do a great job of blocking for him.”

Justin Andrade of GNB Voc-Tech hauls in a pass over Dima's defensive back Charlie Vernon. The reception brought the Bears deep into Dima territory and would set up the Bears first touchdown of the game.

The Spartans were without Michael Golden, Dominic Cavallo and Wyatt Bergeron.

Luca Cincotta had 10 carries for 42 yards, including one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

Aiden Cardoza ran the ball hard, finishing with 15 carries for 55 yards while Tyrone Gomes led the offense with 91 yards on 15 carries.

Jackson Tingley Prince recently moved from cornerback to free safety on defense and was a difference maker for Stang throughout the game.

