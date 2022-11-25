SouthCoast football scores and Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 24

Here’s a look at Thursday’s high school action for SouthCoast football teams:

GNB VOC-TECH 24, DIMAN 7

The Bears rode their defense to a Thanksgiving Day win over the visiting Bengals. A pair of pick sixes by Isander Algarin and Nasir Cox accounted for two of Voc-Tech’s three touchdowns in the game.

A 50-yard pass completion from Nick Boucher to Justin Andrade set up a four-yard touchdown run by senior running back Joseph Brightman.

Connor McManus connected on a 37-yard field goal in addition to knocking down all three PATs.

“The guys worked hard all year long in practice and continued to learn,” said GNB Voc-Tech head Coach Justin Cruz. “It paid off for them winning three out of our last four games. Our team was inexperienced to start the year, and with good senior leadership our young guys continued to learn and play fast.

“Today was a good day for our Seniors and was a good way to ‘pass the torch’ to the next group of guys.”

The Bears finished the year with a record of 4-7.

48 BISHOP FEEHAN, 8 BISHOP STANG

The Shamrock wrapped up the Catholic Central League Championship thanks to five touchdowns by Nicholas Yanchuk.

“Bishop Feehan had a strong ground game, and we found it tough to slow down,” said Bishop Stang head Coach Dennis Golden. “Credit goes to them as they are a very, very good team. Nick Yanchuk stands out at tailback, and they do a great job of blocking for him.”

The Spartans were without Michael Golden, Dominic Cavallo and Wyatt Bergeron.

Luca Cincotta had 10 carries for 42 yards, including one touchdown and one two-point conversion.

Aiden Cardoza ran the ball hard, finishing with 15 carries for 55 yards while Tyrone Gomes led the offense with 91 yards on 15 carries.

Jackson Tingley Prince recently moved from cornerback to free safety on defense and was a difference maker for Stang throughout the game.

“Jackson was the primary threat at receiver, he switched positions in the secondary, he returned punts and kickoffs, and he snapped long in Golden’s absence,” Coach Golden said. “We cannot ask for more of an all-around effort than Jackson gave us. He is wonderful to Coach and he will be a great contributor and a great teammate for someone in college football or college baseball.”

The Bishop Stang twins, Alec and Jack Gagnon, played their final snaps for the Spartans at outside linebacker and offensive guard, respectively. Both have made great progress throughout their time at Stang. They are the Younger Brothers of Noah and Aiden, both former two-way starters and captains. Michael Golden is the younger brother of Sam and Matt Golden, who both played for the Spartans. Senior receiver Hannah Ramalo played on Thursday morning, and she is the step-daughter of Brian Correia, Bishop Stang Class of 1982, and a football alum. Offensive center and defensive lineman Collin McCarthy continued his stellar play throughout the season. His father, Bryan, played for Coach Jim Lanagan’s teams in the 1990’s.

It was also the final game for Cincotta, Gomes, Colin Peterson, Tingley Prince, Aiden Cardoza, Will Handren and Caden Plante.

“They were a great group to work with, and they were a pleasure to coach on the practice field each day,” Golden said of his senior class. “Today was a tough outcome, but we love the effort they gave throughout.”

The Spartans finished with an overall record of 4-7 and 2-5 in the CCL.

BOURNE 50, WAREHAM 20

Despite a big game from quarterback Elijah Carrion, the Vikings suffered their fourth straight loss.

Carrion had a hand in all three of Wareham’s touchdowns — throwing a scoring strike to both Jayce Travers and Halloran. It was Carrion’s sixth and seventh touchdown passes of the season.

He also ran in a quarterback sneak for another score.

Carrion connected with Halloran on a two-point conversion as well.

“He was good,” said Wareham head Coach Fran Cass, noting that the team’s leading scorer, junior Ajay Lopes, who went out with an ankle sprain in the second. “Without him, we’re cooked.”

The Vikings finished the season with an overall record of 2-7.

