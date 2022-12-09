Southbury Targeted With White Supremacy Literature
SOUTHBURY, CT — A neighborhood in Southbury was targeted with white supremacist literature recently.
Neighbors found booklets in their driveways two weeks ago, according to NBC Connecticut. One Resident also found white supremacist fliers near a park.
At least seven other towns have also received white supremacist literature this year.
Find out what’s happening in Southburywith free, real-time updates from Patch.
Neighbors reported the material to State Police Troop A and local authorities ask anyone with information to come forward, according to News 12.
Read the full NBC story here.
Find out what’s happening in Southburywith free, real-time updates from Patch.
Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free Patch newsletters and alerts.
To request removal of your name from an arrest report, submit these required items Thu [email protected]
The rules of replying:
- Be respectful. This is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.
- Be transparent. Use your real name, and back up your claims.
- Keep it local and relevant. Make sure your replies stay on topic.
- Review the Patch Community Guidelines.