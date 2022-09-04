Southampton’s Hasenhuttl addresses Adams handball Nightmare

RALPH Hasenhuttl addressed the Che Adams disallowed goal, insisting: “The only thing I say to him at the moment is he does a Fantastic job.”

The Austrian had only praise for the 26-year-old Scot, who had a rather unfortunate day in front of goal.

Adams thought he drew Saints level during the 1-0 defeat to Wolves, canceling out Daniel Podence’s opener with a headed tap-in. But the ball hit his hand on its way in from two yards.

He also hit the crossbar with a header Moments later, still reeling from the earlier disallowed chance, as Saints suffered a third defeat of the campaign.

Asked if he has to speak to Adams to lift him after such a chance, Hasenhuttl responded: “Well, the only thing I say to him is at the moment he does a fantastic job.

“He is working super hard for us, these moments I think come one time in the year where he has such a situation.

“A couple of years ago he had against Fulham the same situation, a big chance but handled it before a goal. But it is okay, we will support him and push him and next time he will score the goal for us.”

Hasenhuttl continued: “It is not so easy to create chances against this team, they are well organized and very experienced, break the rhythm.

“Then we have the situation where Kyle (Walker-Peters) can go and the referee stops the game, breaking the rhythm again. But we still tried it, to be positive, stay positive and go at them.

“To the last minute we believed we could turn things around and this is what I want to see from a team, never giving up.

“This is how it should be, this time it didn’t work for whatever reasons but when you always have this mentality and hunger we will have success in future games.”

