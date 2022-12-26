Southampton vs. Brighton Albion: Stream Live in Canada Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. Mary’s Stadium is set to host the exciting Matchup between home side Southampton FC and visiting club Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday on the 17th matchday of the Premier League campaign. The Saints head into the game with 12 points so far this season, which has the Squad in 19th place in the English top-flight standings after 15 matches. The home side has also lost its last three Premier League outings in a row against the likes of Crystal Palace (1-0), Newcastle (4-1) and Liverpool (3-1) in the team’s most recent outing on Nov. 12. In that match at Anfield, Che Adams scored the club’s Lone goal in the defeat to the Reds.

How to Watch Southampton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada Today:

Game Date: December 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network 4 DRM (Canada)

You can live stream Southampton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion on fuboTV

Meanwhile, Brighton is currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table with 21 points in 14 matches so far in the campaign. In its most recent league outing, the team fell 2-1 to Aston Villa on Nov. 13, with now World Cup Champion Alexis MacAllister scoring Brighton’s Lone goal.

