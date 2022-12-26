Southampton vs. Brighton Albion: Stream Live in Canada Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. Mary’s Stadium is set to host the exciting Matchup between home side Southampton FC and visiting club Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday on the 17th matchday of the Premier League campaign. The Saints head into the game with 12 points so far this season, which has the Squad in 19th place in the English top-flight standings after 15 matches. The home side has also lost its last three Premier League outings in a row against the likes of Crystal Palace (1-0), Newcastle (4-1) and Liverpool (3-1) in the team’s most recent outing on Nov. 12. In that match at Anfield, Che Adams scored the club’s Lone goal in the defeat to the Reds.



