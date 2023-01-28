Southampton vs Blackpool: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Southampton will get a break from their Premier League misery when they take on Blackpool in the FA Cup.

The Saints sit bottom and in woeful form in the English top-flight, but they have enjoyed more success in cup competitions this season.

They will hope to continue that run when they meet a Championship side with just one win from their last 11 matches.

Southampton vs Blackpool latest odds

Despite their struggles in the league, Southampton have done well in cup tournaments so far this term and are the favorites to win this game at odds of 8/15 (1.53) with bet365.

The visiting team have been in terrible form themselves but demolished Nottingham Forest in the previous round. They are the Outsiders to win this game at odds of 11/2 (6.50) with the draw set at 16/5 (4.20).

Southampton vs Blackpool first goal scorer odds

Sekou Mara is the favorite to open the scoring in this game at odds of 4/1 (5.00) while team-mates Adam Armstrong and Che Adams are priced at 9/2 (5.50).

Blackpool’s Beryly Lubala and Jerry Yates are both priced at 10/1 (11.00) to get the game’s first goal.

Southampton vs Blackpool preview

Duje Caleta-Carr is suspended for the home team, while Tino Livramento and Juan Larios are both out injured.

The Saints are on a two-game losing streak, having been beaten by Aston Villa in the Premier League and then Newcastle in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have several fitness concerns to deal with heading into this match.

Jordan Gabriel, Liam BridcuttLewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are all lengthy absentees, while Marvin Ekpiteta has a possible hamstring problem.

Southampton vs Blackpool tips and predictions

This should be an interesting Encounter between two teams looking to continue their strong FA Cup runs, so Backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/11 (1.73) looks a good bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

