Southampton now ‘keen’ is signing a ‘brilliant’ 115-goal striker at St Mary’s

Southampton have “asked a question” about Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, talkSPORT Reporter Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport.

The 30-year-old left St Mary’s for Villa Park in 2021, but Crook says the Saints would be keen on bringing him back to the club if he is open to a return.

Southampton transfer news – Danny Ings

According to 90 minSouthampton are one Premier League side who are currently interested in Ings.

The outlet states that the south coast outfit, Everton and Bournemouth are all keen on the Englishman as they look for attacking reinforcements this month.

Ings returning to Southampton would be a bit of a surprise. He has only spent one full season at Villa so far after arriving from St Mary’s in a £25m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

Nathan Jones, though, has nothing to lose by trying to lure the England international back to the club.

What has Alex Crook said about Danny Ings and Southampton?

Crook has told GMS that Southampton want Ings but a deal is not going to happen as things stand.

The talkSPORT Reporter said: “They’ve asked a question about Danny Ings. At the moment, that isn’t going to happen, but they would be keen to take him back if Villa decided to let him go and if Danny Ings wanted to come back to Southampton.”

Would Southampton fans welcome Danny Ings back to St Mary’s?

It is hard to imagine any Southampton supporter saying no to Ings returning. He scores goals and that is exactly what Jones’ side needs right now.

In 336 senior appearances, the Villa striker has found the back of the net on 115 occasions, as per Transfermarkt. When he is fit and in form, he is a very dangerous No.9.

“He is one of the smartest players I have played with. His record speaks for itself. He’s scored goals at the highest level,” Ings’ Villa team-mate Matty Cash said (via Shropshire Star) earlier this season.

The Poland international later went on to add: “His movement in front of goal is brilliant. He knows when to run and when to get in the middle of the goal. That is why he has scored so many goals in his career. Any striker needs to watch him and his movement because he is brilliant.”

Ings is the sort of signing who could fire Southampton to safety. Unfortunately for them, though, a move this month appears to be unlikely.

