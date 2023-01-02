Southampton loanee scores twice – but should this goal have stood?

SAINTS midfielder Caleb Watts scored two goals for loan side Morecambe in a 5-0 win over Burton Albion – but that won’t be the main talking point.

The 20-year-old Australian came off the bench with his side already two goals to the good and tapped in for his first Shrimpers finish to make it three.

In the final 10 minutes of the contest, now four ahead, Watts is credited as beating an offside trap to race in behind and Bury calmly for the fifth and final goal.

Except, they surely didn’t, did they? Watch the goal for yourself below, we cannot see the full defensive line but it looks rather unlikely…

What kind of decision is that?? pic.twitter.com/AAPYFtWGa9 — Rob.S 🟡 ⚫️ ⚪️ (@Rob_BAFC) January 1, 2023

The young Australian joined the League One side on loan this summer after battling back from a lengthy injury through rehab at Staplewood Campus last season.

Watts has 15 league appearances to his name and has now added two goals to his two assists, with Morecambe fighting for survival in 22nd on the League One table.

Watts made his debut for Saints in January 2020 during an FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town, before making three more substitute appearances in the Premier League under Ralph Hasenhuttl.