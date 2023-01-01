Southampton have now ‘checked out’ the 59-goal striker at St Mary’s

Southampton have ‘checked out’ Terem Moffi and could look to Lure the Lorient star to St Mary’s during the winter window, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Saints are looking to maintain their Premier League status and Nathan Jones, who was appointed as the south coast club’s new boss in November, will be given the opportunity to bolster his squad.

Southampton transfer news – Terem Moffi

According to talkSPORTSouthampton have set their sights on Landing Moffi during the early stages of 2023.

The report suggests Saints want to wrap up a deal quickly as they are aware of a number of other clubs admiring the striker.

Finding a reliable source of goals is among Jones’ top priorities for the January window and there is plenty of interest in Moffi’s services.

Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are also hoping to tempt the 23-year-old to the Premier League for the first time in his career, while Lyon are trying to keep him in Ligue 1 by striking a deal with domestic rivals Lorient.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GiveMeSport that Southampton chief Jones will have money to spend during the January transfer window.

What has Dean Jones said about Moffi?

Jones understands that a number of frontmen have worked their way onto Southampton’s radar, with Moffi being among them.

The journalist is aware that Saints have looked into the possibility of landing the Nigeria international ahead of the January deadline.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “There are a few players that they’re looking at and one of them is Terem Moffi.

“This is one of those that they have actually checked out, so let’s see what progresses with that one.

“It has been a market where they’ve been searching for somebody that could actually give them something extra.”

Would Moffi be a good signing for Southampton?

It is abundantly clear that Moffi is a prolific Goalscorer as he has found the back of the net 59 times over the course of his senior club career, according to Transfermarkt.

That will be music to Jones’ ears as he looks for a way to make Southampton more dangerous in the final third of the pitch.

Moffi has been particularly productive this season, getting his name on the scoresheet 10 times in 15 Ligue 1 outings.

Sofascore statistics show he has been on target every 113 minutes in the French top flight since the campaign got underway, while he averages 2.1 shots per outing.

Only two Lorient teammates have been handed a better WhoScored rating than Moffi’s 7.05, highlighting his importance to his current employers.

But, with Southampton fighting to preserve their Premier League status, Jones should not hesitate in heading to the negotiating table and testing their resolve.

