Southampton could Strike ‘cut-price deal’ for 139-goal star at St Mary’s

Southampton could tempt Lyon star Moussa Dembele to St Mary’s in a ‘cut-price deal’ ahead of the transfer deadline, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Saints boss Nathan Jones is looking to strengthen his side’s hopes of clawing their way out of the Premier League’s relegation zone during the final hours of the January window.

Southampton transfer news – Moussa Dembele

According to Football ScotlandSouthampton have moved closer to sealing Dembele’s arrival after a £3 million bid has been accepted.

The report suggests Saints lodged an official offer on Sunday and they will now hold discussions with the Frenchman’s representatives as they aim to thrash out a late move ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Lyon have decided to cash-in as Dembele has entered the final six months of his £52,000-per-week contract.

But a move to Southampton is still not a foregone conclusion as Aston Villa have already been in talks with the frontman’s representatives.

Sky Sports Reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GiveMeSport that Southampton are in the market to bring in fresh faces ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.





What has Ryan Taylor said about Dembele?

Taylor believes signing a new striker could have a serious impact on Southampton’s Premier League survival bid.

The journalist feels Dembele’s contract situation means the south coast club could get a deal over the line without having to part with a lucrative fee.

Taylor told GiveMeSport: “Someone like Chris Wood wouldn’t have been an attractive signing, but those five or 10 goals could be worth 13-15 points by the end of the season.

“I don’t think there’s many of them kind of signings out there but, if Southampton could get one, it could be crucial and Dembele maybe is that player.

“He’s in the final six months of his deal now at Lyon, so there is a chance a cut-price deal could be struck.”

Would Dembele be a good signing for Southampton?

There is no doubt that Dembele is prolific as, according to Transfermarkthe has found the back of the net 139 times over the course of his senior club career.

Although the former Celtic man has struggled to rediscover his best form during the current campaign, having only got his name on the scoresheet twice, he has been restricted to just six Ligue 1 starts.

FBref statistics show Dembele has still been averaging more goals per 90 minutes than Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara this season.

With that being the case, the 26-year-old may be an upgrade on the Strikers currently at Jones’ disposal.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Nottingham Forest have scored less Premier League goals this term, so Dembele could play a key role in Southampton attempting to avoid dropping into the Championship.

