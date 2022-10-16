Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Declan Rice goal denies Saints much-needed win
David Moyes said the video assistant referee “needs to go to Specsavers” after being angered by the officials during West Ham’s draw at Southampton.
Moyes argued that referee Peter Bankes should have stopped play before Southampton’s goal after he blocked Jarrod Bowen’s path to the ball.
The Scot also felt Tomas Soucek should have been given a penalty after Romain Perraud’s “judo move” inside the box.
“There must be new rules in football,” said Moyes.
“So you should check out the new rules, which are that you can grab them right around the waist and you can hold them and then you can put them in a judo move, where you slam them down.
“He gets him and throws him right down. It’s unreal. It’s not the referee, it’s VAR. Whoever was on VAR today needs to go to Specsavers, I’ve got to say.”
Southampton took the lead when Perraud beat Bowen to the ball and scored his first Premier League goal via a deflection off Ben Johnson.
However, Moyes said it was “ridiculous” that Bankes allowed the goal to stand after the official accidentally impeded Bowen as the West Ham player raced to reach the ball before Perraud.
“How have we not got three points? The real reason is the referee. The referee gets in the way of the ability for us to defend,” added Moyes.
“The ball comes out and Jarrod Bowen goes to get the ball and the referee blocks Jarrod Bowen from getting to it and the boy scores from it. Ridiculous, it really is.
“Wait until you see the Angles and the pictures and you will soon see how terrible it is that he allows it to go on. You can’t get in the way of somebody getting it and allowing it to go and it ends up as a goal.”
The West Ham supporters also appealed for a foul throw-in against Kyle Walker-Peters, but the visitors received no Joy from VAR as Southampton’s French full-back Perraud celebrated his first Premier League goal.
West Ham failed to convert several chances in the first half, with Emerson firing wide inside the opening three minutes before Gianluca Scamacca twice sent shots just the wrong side of the post.
Scamacca, who looked sharp throughout, also set up Lucas Paqueta, with the Brazilian’s header clipping the outside of the post.
Declan Rice got the equalizer after combining with substitute Said Benrahma and curling a right-footed effort past Gavin Bazunu for the England midfielder’s first league goal since last October.
Southampton lacking quality – Hasenhuttl
While Southampton earned their first point in five games, a draw keeps the pressure on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, with the club remaining in the bottom three.
They looked bright during the first half here, with Che Adams denied twice by Lukasz Fabianski. But Southampton are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and Hasenhuttl admitted his side found it difficult to contain the Hammers in the second half.
“I think in the end a draw was deserved for both teams. We had the better first half and they had a better second half,” said Hasenhuttl, whose side faced 25 shots from West Ham.
“We couldn’t release the pressure in the second half and that’s why they scored. Both teams were trying to win so the result is OK.
“I think everybody put everything in to fight for this point. It’s not been lack of effort, more showing a lack of quality. It is a challenge to bring that back on the pitch.”
Player of the match
BenrahmaSaid Benrahma
West Ham United
-
Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
-
Squad number41Player nameRice
-
Squad number7Player nameScamacca
-
Squad number20Player nameBowen
-
Squad number1Player nameFabianski
-
Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
-
Squad number9Player nameAntonio
-
Squad number10Player nameLanzini
-
Squad number3Player nameCresswell
-
Squad number24Player nameKehrer
-
Squad number28Player nameSoucek
-
Squad number5Player nameCoufal
-
Squad number2Player nameJohnson
-
Squad number33Player nameEmerson
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 31The bazooka
- 2Walker-PetersBooked at 44mins
- 37Bella-KotchapSubstituted forCaleta-Carat 42′minutes
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 7AriboSubstituted forEdozieat 74′minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 3Maitland-NilesSubstituted forDialloat 74′minutes
- 24You took off
- 10AdamsSubstituted forMaraat 74′minutes
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forS Armstrongat 74′minutes
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-Car
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Mara
- 19Djenepo
- 23Edozie
- 27Diallo
- 28Larios Lopez
West Ham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fabianski
- 2Johnson
- 24Kehrer
- 3Cresswell
- 5CoufalBooked at 52mins
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 33EmersonSubstituted forBenrahmaat 59′minutes
- 20Bowen
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forLanziniat 87′minutes
- 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forAntonioat 87′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Areola
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Benrahma
- 32Coventry
- 35Randolph
Live Text
-
Match ends, Southampton 1, West Ham United 1.
-
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, West Ham United 1.
-
Attempt blocked. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
-
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.
-
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Lucas Paquetá because of an injury.
-
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
-
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
-
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stuart Armstrong.
-
Offside, Southampton. Samuel Edozie tries a through ball, but Sékou Mara is caught offside.
-
Attempt saved. Samuel Edozie (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Sékou Mara.
-
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.
-
Attempt saved. Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal.
-
Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
-
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
-
Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).
-
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
-
Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
-
Substitution, Southampton. Samuel Edozie replaces Joe Aribo.
