South View volleyball forced to forfeit games due to ineligible player

South View volleyball has been forced to forfeit its first nine games of the season for using an ineligible player.

Cumberland County Schools on Wednesday night emailed a statement to The Fayetteville Observer that said the school system “recently learned about possible Eligibility concerns related to a student-athlete” on the South View volleyball squad.

“District officials then launched an investigation and reported their findings to the NCHSAA. The NCHSAA issued its ruling on this matter and notified school officials that the SVHS Varsity Volleyball team would have to forfeit all contests in which the student-athlete dressed to participate while ineligible. Based on this ruling, the team will forfeit nine of this season’s games.”

Because of the violation, the Tigers saw their record drop to 10-12 on the season. As of Wednesday night, South View is expected to miss the NCHSAA Playoffs as the 37th-ranked team in the 4-A East RPI.

“As a school system, we believe that our Athletic programs are an integral part of the development of our young people. Therefore, we endeavor to support students to compete at the highest level while maintaining integrity, respect for their opponents and good sportsmanship,” the statement from Cumberland County Schools read.

“We understand that this ruling impacts the entire team; however, we are committed to following the applicable rules and self-reporting Athletic Eligibility issues whenever we learn about them. We fully accept the consequences imposed by the NCHSAA.”

Because of student confidentiality laws, CCS said it is unable to share details regarding any specific student’s Athletic Eligibility concerns.

The NCHSAA releases its volleyball playoff brackets Thursday.

