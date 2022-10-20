South View volleyball forced to forfeit games due to ineligible player

South View volleyball has been forced to forfeit its first nine games of the season for using an ineligible player.

Cumberland County Schools on Wednesday night emailed a statement to The Fayetteville Observer that said the school system “recently learned about possible Eligibility concerns related to a student-athlete” on the South View volleyball squad.

“District officials then launched an investigation and reported their findings to the NCHSAA. The NCHSAA issued its ruling on this matter and notified school officials that the SVHS Varsity Volleyball team would have to forfeit all contests in which the student-athlete dressed to participate while ineligible. Based on this ruling, the team will forfeit nine of this season’s games.”

