South Torrance boys soccer wins tournament with shutout of Mira Costa

South Torrance boys soccer Coach Chad Lagerwey said senior midfielder Ohta Kamiya “is special for us”, adding that he’s the heartbeat of the group.

Thursday, Kamiya again proved his talents, scoring a hat trick in the second half, to lead South to a 3-0 win over Mira Costa in the Finals of the South Holiday Tournament. Kamiya was selected tournament MVP.

This is South’s first time winning the tournament since 2016.

“I think I finished them all pretty well,” Kamiya said. “I had composure on all of them and I was really happy how I scored all of them.”

The game was scoreless at halftime. When the teams played Dec. 2, Mira Costa came away for a 4-1 win.

South made a lineup change this time around, moving Kamiya, who missed the first game, forward.

“He’s typically our attacking midfielder, playing the 10,” Lagerway said. “Partly because they (Mira Costa) like the ball in the air a lot, so we dropped our normal forward Underneath to challenge in the air and we pushed him (Kamiya) almost as a Lone forward to let him get into those channels.

“Right place, right time.”

Kamiya almost opened the scoring in the first half, but his shot was saved by Mira Costa goalkeeper Evan Hansen.

After that, they found him in a dangerous spot and he punished the Mira Costa defense.

“I think we made a statement around the South Bay that we’re here too,” Kamiya said.

Kamiya scored eight goals in the tournament. The South offense was in a groove during the three-day tournament, scoring 27 goals.

