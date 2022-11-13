South Tahoe High Boys Soccer team and coaches honored for 2022 season | South Lake Tahoe

South Tahoe High’s 2022 boys’ soccer program had an outstanding season. They had the best record since the team won the State title in 2010. This team had one of the league’s best defenses which only allowed seven goals overall, eight goals counting conference games. Their offense scored 54 overall goals. In league play, they had five clean sheets, nine clean sheets counting conference games.

Before facing elimination in the Playoffs they had a 16-game winning streak. In league play, they went into Regionals undefeated with a 10-0 record. Unfortunately, they lost after 2 overtime sessions in penalty kicks.

The team had plenty of accolades which included Edwin Mariscal, Ian “Gael” Andrada, and Levis Hernandez who were recognized by teachers and staff at South Tahoe High School for representing the Viking Graduate Profile. Oscar Mendoza was voted league MVP and both Oscar and Aiden Morales made the All-League First Team. We are also proud to announce that the head coach, Eduardo Torres, was voted Coach of the Year by the league.

We would like to recognize the coaching staff; head Coach Eduardo Torres, Ed McClain, and Fransisco Avina as Assistant coaches, along with Kevin Mariscal the Goalie Coach. We had 14 amazing seniors; Alfonso Acosta, Salvador Arias, Everett Cabrera, Alexis Cambreros, Luis Corillo, Levi Hernandez, Jorge Herrera, Mario Lopez, Luis Mendoza, Aiden Morales, Damir Ramirez, Randy Rea, Andrew Vasquez, Alexis Zepeda. We wish these boys well in their future endeavors. Other varsity players include; Ian “Gael” Andrade, Alex Avina, Ian Lomeli, Brandon Lopez, Alan Herrera, Oscar Mendoza, Brian Partida, and Ryder Preston. The JV lineup included Oswaldo Marroquin, Imanol Luquin, Edwin Mariscal, Anthony Pantoja, Angel Garcia, Aaron Rea, Bradley Platero, Kevin Placencia, Payton King, Ben Arellano, Jacob Manning, Luis Jimenez, Mars Lopez, Kevin Herrera, Kai McClain, Armando Avalos-Lopez, Christian Orpineda, David DeLeon, Jonathan Mendoza, AJ Flores, Ethan Marroquin, Ricardo Grajeda, Brian Solonzero, Luis Vasquez, and Jared Corona.

Lastly, we would like to recognize and thank local businesses for their continued support of this amazing group of young men and athletes.

Jacob’s Grandpa, Tahoe Basin Container Service, South Tahoe Refuse Co, Lake Mountain Electric Service, AAA Roofing, PT Revolution, The Audible, Tahoe Sierra Builders, Overland Meat & Seafood Company, Freshies Ohana, Joe Benigno Tree Service, Artemis, Cork and More , and Stardust Vacation Club.

– Cary Brown



