South Shore Tech volleyball falls in vocational final to Norfolk Aggie

HANOVER — When there’s a bond of sisterhood among a team, no game or circumstance can shake that.

Just take a look at the South Shore Tech girls volleyball team’s regular season.

With a pair of Sisters on the team, off the court team activities, and comradery to go around, the Vikings (18-4) have used it to their advantage all fall.

“We’re such a positive team, we’re really a family,” said senior Captain Gemma Geisler.

Geisler, the Mayflower league MVP, was still in high spirits Moments after losing to the Norfolk Aggie, 3-2 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24, 15-11), in Tuesday’s state vocational Championship .

South Shore Vocational Technical volleyball Co-captains respectively: (Zoey Bradshaw, Alli Traynor, Mia Bradshaw, Gemma Geisler)

“I’m very proud of the way me and my team operated through losses and wins,” said Geisler. “We always kept our head up and we never got down on ourselves, and if we did we just got back up.”

Despite the loss, the Championship game was action-packed in a small gym filled with students, parents and school spirit. The Vikings found themselves trailing in every set, but coming back to either tie or take the lead. South Shore Tech even scored 12-unanswered points to win the first set after being down seven points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button