South Shore Tech volleyball falls in vocational final to Norfolk Aggie

HANOVER — When there’s a bond of sisterhood among a team, no game or circumstance can shake that.

Just take a look at the South Shore Tech girls volleyball team’s regular season.

With a pair of Sisters on the team, off the court team activities, and comradery to go around, the Vikings (18-4) have used it to their advantage all fall.

“We’re such a positive team, we’re really a family,” said senior Captain Gemma Geisler.

Geisler, the Mayflower league MVP, was still in high spirits Moments after losing to the Norfolk Aggie, 3-2 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24, 15-11), in Tuesday’s state vocational Championship .

“I’m very proud of the way me and my team operated through losses and wins,” said Geisler. “We always kept our head up and we never got down on ourselves, and if we did we just got back up.”

Despite the loss, the Championship game was action-packed in a small gym filled with students, parents and school spirit. The Vikings found themselves trailing in every set, but coming back to either tie or take the lead. South Shore Tech even scored 12-unanswered points to win the first set after being down seven points.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had coaching these girls here,” said South Shore Tech Coach Caitlin Wallace. “Because they really pick each other up when they’re down. This may not be the most all-around talented team I’ve had, but they really come together and support one another.”

Despite being in tough spots in each of the five sets on Tuesday, the team remained supportive of each other. That’s just the culture of the program.

“Ever since I was a freshman it’s been a family-oriented thing instead of something that’s really competitive for spots and people hate each other on the team,” said Geisler. “It’s really about family and making each other better.”

Leading scorers for the Vikings were Hannah Nota (12 kills), Gemma Geisler (8 kills), and Captain Zoey Bradshaw (6 kills).

After trailing 2-1 in sets with the score 24-20 Aggie’s way, Gemma’s three consecutive aces helped the Vikings take the fourth set.

“When we’re down like that there’s no one I’d rather have back at the line then Gemma, she has nerves of steal,” said Wallace.

Gemma is still undecided, but is in talks with some college coaches about where to play in the fall.

“We just got to talk more and set up more hits. Gemma is a really good hitter. I look up to her so much. She’s the best,” said Nota.

Senior Zoey Bradshaw may have finished top three in scoring, but her younger sister, junior, Mia Bradshaw also pitched in with 17 assists. Their connection on the court only adds to the family dynamic.

“They’re great and a lot of fun to coach,” said Wallace. “They’re very different personality-wise but they’re both three-sport Athletes and naturally athletic. It’s very healthy to have two Sisters out there because if they get on each others nerves they know how to work it out.”

The heavy communication on the court is also a result of the time they spend off the court, away from the classrooms and hallways.

“This is a really close team. We hang out in school and out of school, we go to brunch, we go to dinner, it’s really fun,” said Nota.

But the season isn’t over for the Vikings. They still have a state tournament to conquer as their last hoorah. They’ll be facing No. 16 Milbury is on the road in the first round of the Div. 5 tournament on Thursday at 4:30 pm South Shore Tech is the No. 17 seeds

“I told them the season is not over, and we lost to a good team,” said Wallace. “It’s hard to beat a good team three times in one season. There’s nothing to hang our heads about. Just to push it to that fifth game shows how much heart they have.”

Geisler is aware of the tall task of going up against the other much larger schools in the state, but she sticks to her core reminders.

“We can only play to the best that we can and we never played this team before but we’re just going to play our own game. That’s the biggest thing,” said Geisler.