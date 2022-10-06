South Shore high school football Week 5 scores and Highlights

Football overload.

That’s what the Week 5 schedule has in store this week. With three Thursday games, four Saturday games and the usual slate of Friday Night Lights, there’s plenty of football to catch this weekend.

Jason Snow was called out of the bullpen to make some predictions this week.

This week’s marquee is a rivalry game between Abington and Rockland on Friday night. There’s a little more meat to the bone this season (not that this series needed any extra) as it’s a rematch of last year’s Div. 6 state finals. Rockland has been surging this season, but the Green Wave are back to .500 following an 0-2 start.

Hull and Mashpee will meet up on Saturday morning in another big South Shore League showdown. First place in the Tobin Division will be on the line and somebody’s ‘O’ has got to go.

There’s a bunch of good local matchups in the Bay State and Patriot League this week as well.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Randolph (1-3) at Carver (1-3), 6 p.m

Pembroke (2-2) at Plymouth South (4-0), 6

Cardinal Spellman (2-2) at Bishop Fenwick (4-0), 7

Friday, Oct. 7

Archbishop Williams (1-3) at Cathedral (3-1), 6

Blue Hills (2-2) at Montachusett (3-1), 6

Foxboro (1-3) at Stoughton (2-2), 6

Needham (2-2) at Braintree (2-2), 6

Southeastern (2-2) at Brookline (0-4), 6

Upper Cape Tech (0-4) at Holbrook/Avon (2-1), 6

West Bridgewater (2-2) at Wareham (1-2), 6:30

Abington (2-2) at Rockland (3-1), 7

Brockton (3-1) at Dartmouth (2-2), 7

Canton (3-1) at Oliver Ames (2-2), 7

Duxbury (3-0) at Plymouth North (0-4), 7

Hanover (2-2) at Quincy (3-0), 7

Hingham (4-0) at Marshfield (2-2), 7

Milton (4-0) at Weymouth (2-2), 7

North Quincy (2-1) at Scituate (1-2), 7

Norwell (1-3) at Middleboro (3-1), 7

Xaverian (3-1) at BC High (0-4) (at Stonehill), 7

Silver Lake (2-2) at Whitman-Hanson (2-2), 7

Saturday, Oct. 8

Mashpee (3-0) at Hull (4-0), 10 a.m

Durfee (0-4) at Bridgewater-Raynham (1-3), noon

South Shore Tech (2-2) at Cape Tech (1-3), 1

East Bridgewater (2-2) at Northbridge (2-2), 3rd

BYE: Cohasset