South Shore high school football Week 5 scores and Highlights

Football overload.

That’s what the Week 5 schedule has in store this week. With three Thursday games, four Saturday games and the usual slate of Friday Night Lights, there’s plenty of football to catch this weekend.

Jason Snow was called out of the bullpen to make some predictions this week.

This week’s marquee is a rivalry game between Abington and Rockland on Friday night. There’s a little more meat to the bone this season (not that this series needed any extra) as it’s a rematch of last year’s Div. 6 state finals. Rockland has been surging this season, but the Green Wave are back to .500 following an 0-2 start.

