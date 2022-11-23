South Shore high school football Thanksgiving scores and Highlights

Thanksgiving high school football is a Massachusetts tradition.

On brisk Thursday mornings, towns come out in full force to support their local teams in their annual rivalry games. But some games have a little extra juice this fall.

Yes, we have the classic rivalries like Quincy vs. North Quincy and Plymouth North vs. Plymouth South, which are big games no matter what the records are, but there are four games that directly determine league championships.

More:Predicting the Winner of every South Shore high school football Thanksgiving game

More:The names to know heading into the Quincy vs. North Quincy Thanksgiving football game

On Wednesday night, Bristol-Plymouth and Blue Hills will battle for the Mayflower League title. On Thursday, undefeated teams Hull and Duxbury will try to keep their undefeated seasons alive while vying for league titles. The Pirates will play Cohasset for the South Shore League Tobin Division title, while the Dragons will battle Marshfield for the Patriot League Keenan Division crown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button