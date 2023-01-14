SOUTH SHORE ARTS EXHIBITION EXPLORES THE POETRY IN PAINTING – NWILife

South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, is pleased to present Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting. Curated by Dorman + Torluemke, the exhibit will run from January 20 through March 24, 2023, with an opening reception on Thursday, January 26, from 5:00–8:00 pm.

Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting is a group exhibition featuring artists Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Greene, Tyrue “Slang” Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Veléz, and Gabriel Villa, eight artists whose work expresses the notion that painting is simply drawing, color, and design that enlivens the mind, spirit, and soul and illuminates life’s Majestic and mournful beauty. The exhibition encourages more thought and consideration of painting as a unique visual language to touch on life’s unexplainable and layered meanings.

Exhibit curator Tom Torluemke explains further, “The one-of-a-kind Personality of an artist paints the feelings of a life lived and living. It’s as though the artist’s eyeballs are orbital mirrors reflecting what is outside and inside simultaneously. It is there , so those feelings don’t disappear but Survive as proof, a painting filled with haunting power and inexplicably magnetic.”

Additional Public Programming: An artist panel discussion will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 2:00 pm, and a community Poetry and Painting night will be held on Thursday, February 23, at 7:00 pm. All these events are free and open to the public. The exhibit curators will lead a gallery walk/talk for Art in Focus art appreciation group on Monday, January 23, at 10:00 am.