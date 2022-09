Last season, South San volleyball Coach Kayla Markgraf saw her team finish 18-22, which she described as a tough time.

But after her Bobcats (20-5) beat Wagner 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, they now have surpassed last year’s win total by two, with many matches left to play.

“We have a new team, and our thing is focusing all the time and finishing games, so being 20-5 is a huge motivation for us,” Markgraf said. “You see that we’re now getting publicity because of our record and since we’re South San, who isn’t known for winning. But overall this is great for us, and we’re excited to ride with confidence as we head into district play.”

Junior outside hitter Angelina Munoz contributed across the board with four kills, eight assists and 18 digs. Shante Lee led the team with 10 kills, and Gianna Sifuentes had 15 assists. Alexis Martinez chipped in a team-high four blocks.

Despite the sweep, the Bobcats had to claw themselves out of a few holes as the Lady Thunderbirds fought until the end — and took advantage of the Bobcats’ mistakes.

“We need to finish better, because we start out strong in the first half and then let other teams hang around because we beat ourselves,” Markgraf said. “Although we won, we need to work on finishing better against stronger teams.”

Munoz agreed, adding that the Bobcats needed to improve on transitioning off the net when blocking and being smart with the ball.

Despite the miscues, the Bobcats showed their toughness the whole night with countless digs and blocks against the taller Wagner squad.

“One thing about us is when you walk into the gym, you see we don’t have 6-footers across the board, but when you play us, you realize we’re scrappy and smart,” Markgraf said. “That’s what’s special about us, and I see us making a deep run in the playoffs.”

Munoz doubled down on that sentiment, saying, “We’re going to go far and definitely be way better than last year.”

South San begins district play at 6 pm Friday against Medina Valley. Wagner also starts district play at 7 pm Friday against Seguin.