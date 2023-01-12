South Range BOE celebrates Div. V state Championship football team | News, Sports, Jobs

CANFIELD – The South Range school board this week celebrated its Div. V state championship football team.

Athletic Director Donee Feren presented the Championship Trophy and two proclamations – one from the city of Canfield and the other from the Ohio House of Representatives – congratulated the team on its accomplishment. The football team finished the season 16-0, winning the Championship against Ironton 53-27 last month.

It is the first Championship in the program’s history.

Feren congratulated Head Coach Don Yeagley, the entire coaching staff and all the student athletes on the team.

Schools Superintendent Bethany Carlson also praised the student athletes, specifically reflecting on how they composed themselves during their Championship run.

“Boys, we couldn’t be more proud of all of you. Watching you guys be able to go to each game week after week after week…I’m beyond proud as the superintendent of your district. The way you carried yourselves and the admiration you showed towards everyone who came to cheer you on was well noticed,” Carlson said.

“Often times I was pulled aside or called to be told what great Gentlemen you were, so I commend your staff for that and your administration and every teacher in this district, but Mostly I want to thank the parents…because it was a long season ,” Carlson added. “Thank you very much and never forget this memory…because it’s a once in a lifetime event.”

Board President Brian Bagwell also praised the team, noting the amount of work the student athletes had to commit in order to accomplish such an achievement.

Bagwell used the moment to encourage the student athletes to consider their role in the success of future generations, though.

“[The championship] was a wonderful thing to witness, and the ton of hard work that goes into it,” they said. [But] one thing I would encourage…when you reflect on this season, think about the amount of service (people) put into your lives…keep that in mind Wherever you end up landing, what you can do to encourage young people.”

In other business the board accepted the resignation of Tammy Witmer as bus driver effective Jan. 11 and approved Amy Ewing as Tier 3 driver (van driver) and Douglas Sage III as a Tier 2 driver.

The board also granted Supplemental coaching contracts to Jeff Fishel and Lauren Pavlansky for co-freshman basketball, Todd Irons for interim varsity basketball and Steven Rohan as interim eighth-grade boys basketball.

The interim coaches are serving after the program was put on hold in December following allegations of bullying against varsity head basketball Coach William Klucinec. No action has been taken on Klucinec’s Supplemental contract and Carlson said she had no comment on the situation at this time.

