South Puget Sound Community College Men’s Soccer Duo Selected for the NWAC West Region All-Star Team

Submitted by South Puget Sound Community College

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) congratulates student-athletes Yuta Shimazu and Chris Morell for being selected for the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) West Region All-Star Soccer Team. The duo will participate in the NWAC All-Star game on Sunday, November 13, at 11 am at the Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, Washington.

Midfielder Yuta Shimazu is no stranger to the All-Star Team; he was also selected to participate at the end of the 2021 season. Along with being second in goals scored for the Clippers this season, he led the team in assists. “Yuta was one of the top midfielders in the league this year and the force that led our offense,” said Kevin Schultz, Head Men’s Soccer Coach. “Not only is he a very talented and creative player, he’s also a leader both on and off the field as a member of the soccer team and campus community.”

Goalkeeper Chris Morell is known as one of the most vocal leaders on the field and the Anchor of the Clippers’ defense, leading the NWAC in saves this season. “Chris made highlight reel saves every match including saves that led to both wins and draws in the standings,” said Coach Schultz.

“I am excited for both young men and grateful for their hard work this season,” Coach Schultz added. “Both played vital roles in our team and should be proud of earning this recognition.”