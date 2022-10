Welcome to the South Plains high school volleyball playoff hub.

You will find pairings and results as the postseason progresses, plus links to stories and coverage from the AJ sports staff throughout the playoffs.

Bi-district pairings

CLASS 6A

El Paso Eastwood (26-10) vs. Frenship (15-22), 5 pm Monday at Fort Stockton

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper (34-5) vs. Palo Duro (16-21), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shallowater

CLASS 4A

District 5-4A fourth-place tiebreaker: Estacado def. Snyder 25-23, 25-20, 25-15

Hereford (33-8) vs. Seminole (24-14), 6 p.m. Monday at Lubbock-Cooper

Stephenville (28-8) vs. Estacado (12-22), 7 pm Tuesday at Abilene Christian University

Levelland (23-23) vs. Mineral Wells (20-14), 5:30 pm Tuesday at Merkel

CLASS 3A

Friona (19-14) vs. Idalou (19-18), 5:30 pm Tuesday at Littlefield

Shallowater (35-4) vs. Amarillo River Road (13-19), 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dimmitt

Bushland (35-4) vs. Littlefield (14-9), 6 pm Tuesday at Tulia

CLASS 2A

West Texas High (14-16) vs. Olton, TBD

Ropes (28-9) vs. Sanford-Fritch (15-16), 6:30 pm Monday at Dimmitt

Plains (28-12) vs. Vega (10-20), 7 pm Tuesday at Friona

Amarillo Highland Park (32-7) vs. Post, 7 p.m. Monday at Plainview

CLASS 1A

Miami/Wildorado loser vs. Loop, TBD

Klondike, bye

Wellman-Union vs. Fort Elliott, TBD

Paducah (16-14) vs. Electra (14-21), 5 pm Tuesday at Crowell

KILL 4A

Surly

McKinney Christian at Trinity Christian (29-10), 5 pm Tuesday