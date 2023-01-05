South Omaha youth football Coach Remembered by athletes, community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children.

“What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and say, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen Everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss not to have him on the sidelines this year.”

Lahs tells 6 News a lot of the young athletes who played for Coach Armas went on to play at the high school level.

“I know he meant a lot to those boys,” Lahs said. “A number of those boys are currently playing on South’s varsity team.”

Some of those young men got together to honor and remember their coach.

“He’s always here,” said Omaha South tackle Jesus Estrada. “He was at every game since we were young…he’s been with us, so it’s going to be hard not having him around.”

“He was also bringing energy and fun to practice,” said Keegan Kimble, South running back.

His players say Coach Armas became more than just a coach. He was a big part of their lives — he was family.

“[He] and my dad were real close,” said South receiver Dylan Sheard. “He was always talking to me, telling me life lessons and teaching me [to] always keep pursuing, keep going and never give up.”

“He was a great person,” said South linebacker Kamaree Turner-Wedemeyer. “Whenever I used to get in trouble he used to come over to my house and just talk to me.”

“My dad as well as other guys’ dads, they’re all close, so he was always around,” said South tackle Alejandro Vazquez. “We always learned from him.”

Isaac Armas is gone — but an entire community will remember how he helped on and off the field. His former players huddled up one last time to honor their coach — their teacher.

