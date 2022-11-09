South Oldham’s Huckaby named Miss Soccer; All-State teams announced

South Oldham High School senior Betsy Huckaby has been named Kentucky’s Miss Soccer for the 2022 season.

Huckaby had 21 goals and seven assists while helping the Dragons go 23-2 and win the state championship, beating Elizabethtown 5-0 in the final.

Huckaby has committed to the University of Louisville.

Huckaby was one of six players from the Louisville area to earn All-State West first-team honors. South Oldham teammates Marley Kahle and Katie Feeney were first-team picks along with Assumption’s AG Gibson and Ellie Meyer and Sacred Heart’s Whitney Rogers.

Huckaby and St. Henry’s Mandy Schueler earned All-American recognition from the United Soccer Coaches. Earning USC All-Region honors were Kahle, Gibson, Lexington Catholic’s Katherine Truitt, Prestonburg’s Anna Burchett, Bardstown’s Tate Blincoe, Notre Dame’s Ella Greenwell and Conner’s Juliet Strange.

