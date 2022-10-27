South Oldham girls advance to the Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — South Oldham’s season-long search for Redemption is nearly complete.

After falling in the KHSAA girls soccer Championship last year, the Dragons (22-2-0) earned their second straight berth to the Championship game Wednesday night after beating Lexington Catholic 2-0 in the state semifinals at Frederick Douglass High School.

“I have nine girls who played in a state final last year, and in the offseason I told them, ‘I think you’re going to be better next year than you were this year,'” South Oldham Coach Kenneth Burke said. “I was just trying to get them in the mindset of getting to this moment.”

With the win, the Dragons advance to Saturday’s Championship and will face Elizabethtown (22-4-3) at 4 pm Here’s what you need to know from the Dragons’ semifinal win:

What it means

South Oldham’s going to play in the KHSAA girls soccer state championship for the second year in a row. But will this be the year the Dragons bring home the title? After falling 1-0 against Notre Dame in last year’s final, the Dragons have steadily worked their way back up the mountain.

Although the opponent is different, the mission is still the same. South Oldham’s looking for its first state title since 2014 and only one more team is in its way.

Key moment

With less than 20 minutes left in the first half, South Oldham and Lexington Christian were still deadlocked 0-0. Two minutes later, the Dragons had full control of the game.

Then with two Knights behind her — and two more crashing in front — Dragons senior forward Ava Robinson fired a pass that split Lexington Catholic’s defense and at first looked like it was intended for nobody. But Robinson saw fellow senior Katie Beth May charging up the middle of the field. By the time Lexington Catholic realized May had a lane it was too late.

“I just kind of knew that this was it,” May said. “I had to put it in the back of the net because this was what was going to turn the game around.”

