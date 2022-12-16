South Oak Cliff vs Port Neches-Grove: Stream High School Football – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The South Oak Cliff Bears (12-3) take on the Port-Neches-Grove Indians (13-2) in the UIL Conference 5A Division II Championship today. It is Championship weekend in Texas and in the UIL with every division crowning a champion. These teams took very different routes to the championship, as the Bears had to grind it out all the way to this point, winning most games by single digits behind gritty defensive performances. They will look to take that experience and parlay it into a state championship to crown themselves as the best team in the UIL Conference 5A Division II on Friday night.

The path for the Indians was a lot smoother with a 42-14 win in the semifinals and three of their five playoff games won by double digits.

Overall this season, the Bears have averaged 33.3 points per game and allowed 14.4 points per game to their opponents. In the regular season, they beat teams by three scores a game but have been tested in the playoffs.

On the other side, the Indians have only a plus-38 point differential in their five playoff games for an average win of 7.6 points per game. They are playing more on the razor’s edge and in some of the most competitive games overall in the Texas playoffs.

