South Oak Cliff vs Port Neches-Grove: Stream High School Football – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

South Oak Cliff vs Port Neches-Grove: Stream High School Football

The South Oak Cliff Bears (12-3) take on the Port-Neches-Grove Indians (13-2) in the UIL Conference 5A Division II Championship today. It is Championship weekend in Texas and in the UIL with every division crowning a champion. These teams took very different routes to the championship, as the Bears had to grind it out all the way to this point, winning most games by single digits behind gritty defensive performances. They will look to take that experience and parlay it into a state championship to crown themselves as the best team in the UIL Conference 5A Division II on Friday night.

