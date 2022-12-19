South Oak Cliff starts No. 1 and finishes No. 1

The high school football season is over and the Champions have been crowned.

SportsDayHS’ panel of experts — Lia Assimakopoulos, Tommy Magelssen, Greg Riddle, Myah Taylor and Demetrio Teniente — voted to decide the top 10 Dallas-area Class 5A teams after the final week of the season.

2022 record, playoff finish: 13-3, beat Port Neches-Groves in 5A Division II state championship game.

Preseason ranking: Well. 1

SOC won its second straight Class 5A Division II state championship and finished the season on a 13-game winning streak after an 0-3 start. It will return quarterback William Little, leading rusher Danny Green (1,123 yards, 18 touchdowns) and four-star wide receiver Jamyri Cauley.

Argyle high players including Wes Tucker (54) celebrate after winning against Grapevine High during the second half of a football game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

2022 record, playoff finish: 14-1, lost to South Oak Cliff in 5A Division II state semifinals.

Preseason ranking: Well. 8

Argyle made a Spectacular debut in Class 5A after winning state titles in the UIL’s third-largest classification in 2013 (3A) and 2020 (4A). Argyle will have to replace a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, but returns quarterback John Gailey and its top two receivers – Will Krzysiak and Will Hodson.

2022 record, playoff finish: 13-1, lost to Longview in regional final.

Preseason ranking: Well. 6

Timberview beat state-ranked Frisco Reedy in the regional semifinals and then was tied with state No. 1-ranked Longview in the third quarter of the regional final before losing 37-21. Timberview also had wins over Birdville and Richland, which were a combined 16-6.

2022 record, playoff finish: 11-3, lost to South Oak Cliff in regional final.

Preseason ranking: Well. 16

Melissa made a successful jump from 4A to 5A and reached a regional final for the second straight year. Melissa will return four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith II, the No. 5-ranked Recruit in Texas in the Class of 2024.

2022 record, playoff finish: 11-2, lost to South Oak Cliff in regional semifinals.

Preseason ranking: Well. 20

After moving up from 4A to 5A, Midlothian Heritage nearly beat eventual 5A Division II state Champion South Oak Cliff in the regional semifinals. Heritage led the back-to-back state champion by seven in the third quarter before losing 33-27 in overtime.

Frisco Reedy running back Dennis Moody (3) gets past Mansfield Timberview defensive back Jon Smith (4) on a 30-yard touchdown run during the second half of a Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Bedford. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)

2022 record, playoff finish: 12-1, lost to Mansfield Timberview in regional semifinals.

Preseason ranking: Well. 15

Reedy had impressive wins over Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Wakeland and Lancaster, which all finished in the top 16 of The Dallas Morning News’ final area rankings. Reedy will return four-star Offensive lineman Max Anderson, ranked as the 25th-best Recruit in the state in the Class of 2024.

2022 record, playoff finish: 9-3, lost to Frisco Reedy in area round.

Preseason ranking: Well. 12

Lancaster had one of the most impressive victories of the season in the Dallas area, winning 21-3 in Week 2 against a South Oak Cliff team that went on to win the 5A Division II state championship. Three-star junior running back Kewan Lacy will return after running for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 1,000-yard receiver Ti’Erick Martin and four-star safety Corian Gipson will also be back.

2022 record, playoff finish: 12-1, lost to Aledo in regional semifinals.

Preseason ranking: Well. 18

Midlothian tied its 1984 team, which also went 12-1, for the most wins in a season in school history. Midlothian had a fourth-quarter lead against eventual 5A Division I state Champion Aledo in the regional semifinals before losing 27-21.

2022 record, playoff finish: 11-2, lost to Argyle in regional semifinals.

Preseason ranking: Well. 14

Grapevine’s 11 wins were its most in a season since the 1996 team went 15-0 and won the 4A Division I state title.

2022 record, playoff finish: 8-4, lost to South Oak Cliff in area round.

Preseason ranking: Well. 3

Lovejoy beat 5A Division I state runner-up College Station and then lost by just five to 5A Division II state Champion South Oak Cliff. Lovejoy will return four-star linebacker Payton Pierce and three-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone, both ranked among the top 60 recruits in the state in the Class of 2024.

