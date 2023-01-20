South Milwaukee to offer artists up to $50,000 for downtown mural

If you have some artistic talent and an idea for a large mural you could get up to $50,000 from South Milwaukee to create your vision downtown.

The city is inviting artists to submit mural project ideas for the west wall of the Human Concerns building, 1029 Milwaukee Ave.

The Bucyrus Foundation gave South Milwaukee a $2 million grant in 2020 of which $1.5 million was used to recreate the nearby Bucyrus Club. The remaining quarter of the grant was slated to develop the 0.75-acre public space that is currently under construction as Bucyrus Commons and some of that is funding the mural project.

“The city is dedicated to creating a vibrant and interesting downtown and a community where people want to live, work, visit and invest in,” said Mayor Jim Shelenske. “A mural is another enhancement complementing our new streetscaping, business attraction programs and the Bucyrus Commons.”

The project page on the city’s website said the goal of the project is “attracting visitors to the downtown and representing new beginnings for the City of South Milwaukee” with “surprise and delight.” The mural should also remain neutral on social, cultural and political issues.

Creating a mural in the eyeshot of Da Crusher could be intimidating for some, as could the 115-foot by 24-foot space of unpainted brick to fill, but the city said mural proposals don’t need to utilize the entire canvas.

Individuals or a group of artists may apply by submitting a concept by March 13. Once the artist is selected by a committee and the budget is approved by the common council the artist(s) will finalize the design and are expected to begin work on or after June 5, immediately following the 2023 Crusherfest. The mural must be completed by Aug. 25.

According to the city, submissions must be in a single PDF file (other than photos) sent to Ericka Lang at [email protected] All submissions must include:

One or more preliminary concepts (drawings, paintings, graphics, etc.)

A description of past experience creating murals

What materials will be used and whether paint will be applied directly to the brick or panels

A breakdown of expenses including artist fee, supplies/equipment and wall preparation

Up to six JPG images of past work (if a group of artists is making a submission, they can submit six images apiece)

