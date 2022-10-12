South metro boys rank high in golf

Aiden Krusoe of Highlands Ranch had high expectations going into the Class 5A state golf tournament and he met them.

The same can be said for the Rock Canyon team.

Krusoe, a senior, posted the low round of the second day of the tourney at the City Park golf course with a 4-under-par 66 and wound up tied for fourth place in the individual standings with a 139 (66-73) two round total.

Rock Canyon qualified only three golfers, but the Jaguars’ trio finished second in the team competition with a 425 two-day score. Fossil Ridge was the team champion, finishing two strokes in front of Rock Canyon with a 423 stroke total.

Highlands Ranch was third at 427. Other south metro teams in the top 10 found Cherry Creek tied for fifth (436), ThunderRidge seventh (437), Defending state Champion Arapahoe eighth (438), Mountain Vista ninth (443) and Castle View 10th (444).

Krusoe had six birdies and a double bogey during his second round of the tournament.

“Going into this tournament, I wanted to be top 10 and I achieved my goal,” said Krusoe. “Everything was working. I felt confident hitting the ball. My putter was great. I left strokes out there but I was happy with the round. I was putting myself in a good position to make the putts.

“The first round, it was my nerves. I played a little more free today. I just went out and tried to go low.”

Monarch’s Caleb Michaels was the tournament’s medalist with a 139 total.

Other top individual finishers from South Metro schools included Rock Canyon’s Charlie Tucker (68-72, 140) in eighth place. Tied for 11th place were Mountain Vista’s Connor Scheich (72-69, 141), Legend’s Spencer Schlagel (70-71, 141) and Vista’s Brayden Scheich (70-71, 141).

Three players tied for 14th place. They were Rock Canyon’s Trey Kahroff (71-71, 142), Billy Verstraate of Highlands Ranch (73-69, 142), Castle View’s Luke Cushman (72-70, 142) and Gavin Crowley of Heritage (70-72, 142 ).

Tucker, Kahroff and Mason Conrad, who was 18th with a 143 total, were the three Rock Canyon junior golfers who qualified for the state tournament after the regional tournament.

“Our expectation was that they played well so they met the expectation,” said Rock Canyon co-head Coach Ron Saul. “They battled. And they are all coming back next year. We had no seniors. Look out world. Rock Canyon is coming for everyone next year.

“We only had three guys. Every stroke of every guy had to count both days. We didn’t have anybody to throw in. It’s tough with just three guys.”

Most teams that qualify via regional tournaments send four players to state. Scores of three players at state count in the team standings, but the score of the fourth player can be subbed to have the three best rounds for each day added to the team total.

That’s what Fossil Ridge did in the final round as one player’s score from the first day which was a 71, fired an 80 in the final round, but his score was replaced by a 75 on the second day shot by the fourth golfer.

That’s a five-shot swing and Fossil Ridge won the state crown by two strokes over Rock Canyon.

“You always want to take first but we’re proud of the boys,” said Jaguars’ co-head Coach Dave Vahling.

In the Class 4A state tourney held at Pelican Lakes, in Windsor, Ponderosa senior Zane Aiken tied for first with three other golfers and carded back-to-back 72s for a 144 total.

A scoring mistake on Aiken’s card forced a playoff and Bradley Weinmaster of Riverdale Ridge won the state title with a par 4 on the tie-breaking 18th hole.