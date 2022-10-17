South Meadow Girls Soccer Team to Hold Pink Game in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For immediate release

Monday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m

Where:

South Meadow School, 108 Hancock Road, Peterborough, NH.

What:

The South Meadow School Girls Soccer Team will hold their second pink game on Monday, Oct. 17, after holding a successful pink game last week on Oct. 6.

During the game, players will wear pink bows and socks as a way to show their support for those affected by breast cancer.

The cause means a lot to the players, who came up with the idea to hold the pink games during Breast Cancer Awareness Month on their own. Many of the players’ family members and parents have or have had breast cancer, which led to their desire to show their support and help bring awareness to the community.

South Meadow’s Athletic Director Tod Silegy worked to get the Girls team pink socks to wear during the game.

The Boys Soccer Team will also be joining in to support by wearing pink socks at their games. A parent of the Boys team donated the money to cover the cost of their socks.

“It is amazing that the Girls Soccer Team was able to band together to support a cause they strongly believe in,” said Principal Conway. “We hope to see community members come out to the pink game not only to help raise awareness for breast cancer, but also to recognize the girls for their efforts in supporting a great cause that has meaning to them.”

