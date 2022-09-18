South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Vineland adjusting without Offensive standouts

Paul Myers seems like an optimistic kind of person by nature, so the Vineland boys soccer Coach is certainly not panicking over the Fighting Clan’s struggles in the early part of the season.

In fact, as Vineland adjusts to playing without a host of key contributors from last year, he remains confident his Squad can turn things around following an 0-3 start.

“We lost a couple of very skilled players,” Myers said. “But the team really worked hard in the preseason. A couple of guys have stepped up and shown we’re going to be able to rely on them this season.”

The Fighting Clan put forth a terrific effort in a season-opening 1-0 loss to Rival Millville before falling to Atlantic Tech 4-1 and Egg Harbor 5-0. Putting the ball in the net has been an issue, and it’s easy to see why: Over 75% of their Offensive production from last year came from players no longer in the program.

“David Fanucci had 11 goals last year and he graduated,” Myers said. “Alex Anderson, who was our team Captain and a good goal scorer, went to Gloucester to play for George Hobbins at RCSJ (Rowan College of South Jersey). Eoghan Edgar moved to Florida and that was a big loss, and Anthony Satero, one of our Stronger players, transferred to Buena. Last year we had depth but this year it’s a matter of jelling.”

One of the bright spots in the opener against Millville was sophomore back Noah Sarnoff, who can be used at multiple spots on defense.

“He plays center back for us at times, especially when we use Chris DeLeon’s speed up top,” Myers said. “Noah has long legs and he never overcommits; he’s always containing. He keeps the composure back there. His brother (Elijah) is on the team too — we have two sets of siblings, which is cool.”

Vineland will look to get on track on Monday at Hammonton. The Fighting Clan also host Bridgeton on Wednesday and travel to St. Augustine on Friday in a busy week.

GREAT FIRST IMPRESSIONS: New head Coach Rich Kelly has guided Gateway to a strong 4-0 start, with wins over Woodstown, Gloucester, Woodbury and Audubon. The Gators are outscoring the opposition 19-5.

Kelly replaced Steve Pasquarello, who won more than 200 games in 22 seasons at the helm. Gateway went 11-7-2 and claimed the Colonial Conference Patriot Division title last fall in its final campaign.

Junior Jacob Garrett has been Sensational in the early going, with 12 goals already to lead the South Jersey Times coverage area by six. He has two four-goal games and a hat trick.

TURNING IT AROUND: Highland, which went 1-17 last year and also had a one-win season in 2019, has already won twice heading into the second full week of the season and is 2-1-1 overall.

The Tartans edged Cumberland 2-1 to open the season, defeated Gloucester 8-0 and battled Glassboro to a 2-2 tie before falling to Delsea 6-1.

Senior Aidan Anderson has three goals and three assists for Highland and sophomore John DelPercio also has three goals. Junior Cortland Webb leads the South Jersey Times coverage area with five assists.

LONG TIME COMING: Pennsville earned a 1-0 win over Woodstown on Thursday thanks to Michael Angelo’s goal in the second half. It was the Eagles’ first win over their Salem County Rival since 2017.

Woodstown had defeated Pennsville five straight times, winning by a combined 25-0.

NEWS AND NOTES: Clearview opened the season with three straight shutouts and finally allowed a goal Saturday in a 1-1 tie against St. Augustine, the No. 10 team in the NJ.com Top 20. The Pioneers are 2-0-2. … Washington Township earned its first win as a member of the Tri-County Conference last Tuesday when it edged Royal Division foe Williamstown 1-0 on Nick Guzak’s second-half goal. … Delsea hosts Timber Creek on Wednesday in a key Tri-County Liberty game. Both teams are 2-0 in the division. … West Deptford picked up a notable 3-0 win over Haddon Township on Friday. The Hawks played in the Group 1 state final last year.

