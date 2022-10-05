South Jersey Region starting the year off strong

With the start of the new school year last month, South Jersey Region BBYO started its 2022-23 programming year by hosting two events on September 18. Both of the events were held at the JCC, and they all had an amazing time.

To start off the day, South Jersey opened up with its Fall Board Training Institute for chapter level board members. Each board from all of our 10 chapters was able to learn more about their board position, leadership, and teamwork skills. The event gave board members a chance to “learn new skills, bond with other chapter board members, and meet new people!” said Elyse Schwartz, South Jersey’s Regional N’siah. Everyone in attendance definitely learned something new.

As the day went on, South Jersey Hosted its annual Fall Intake Night on the JCC field and 200 wing where teens interested in joining BBYO, and newly joined teens, had the opportunity to meet each chapter and see which one they were interested in joining. Intake provided chapters with the same, by allowing them to find new members to continue the success of each chapter. The event was put together by our Regional Morim Kyle Lehrfeld and Lindsay Krieger, who had a blast.

Kyle said, “Intake went great for our region. It has provided an opportunity for lots of teenagers to join our movement and make lasting memories with their friends. It was so nice to see all of the new faces. The future of South Jersey Region BBYO is strong.” Overall, we got to see OVER 90 new faces who got to see what our region was all about. It was a success for South Jersey, and we can’t wait to see all of the great things our new members do in BBYO in the future.

Some of the activities our chapters did were Bracelet Making, Spikeball, M&M throws, and more. Each chapter did something very unique to itself. At the end of Intake, once every prospect went through and met each chapter, we all came together for a party! We had foosball, Whac-A-Mole, skeeball, air hockey, snacks, and more. This event was an amazing time to close out our day together and get to know each other more.

When asked about his time at the event, SJR Regional S’gan Mason Cherkas said, “I was happy to see all of my BBYO friends, and it was so cool to see our region come together at an event for the first time in so long. I missed being with everyone, and Sushi in the Sukkah was the best way to bring us back together.”

Looking forward to the next few weeks, SJR is having a members-only kickoff, where they will be going on a Yacht party on October 23. It’s going to be a day full of fun with food, casino tables, and more. This will be an event that you don’t want to miss, so don’t forget to sign up. Finally, the AZAA season has just started, with all four of our Aleph chapters having games. All games are played every Sunday morning until December.

September 18 was a successful day for SJR, and we can’t wait to see all of the great things that all of our members do this programming year.