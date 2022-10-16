South Jersey Coaches Tournament boys soccer Roundup for first round, Oct. 15

David Frew and Braden Achuff scored goals as 15th-seeded Gloucester Tech upset second-seeded and Defending Champion Cinnaminson in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Cinnaminson.

Gloucester Tech improved to 8-3-1 and will face seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Cinnaminson fell to 9-3-2.

West Deptford 1, Kingsway 0

Nick Hartman scored in the second half off an assist from Ryan Kueny to lift 11th-seeded West Deptford past sixth-seeded Kingsway in Woolwich Township.

West Deptford improved to 11-4 and will face third-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals.

Maximus Bobadilla made two saves for Kingsway, which fell to 9-4-1 and lost in the first round after reaching the final last year.

Washington Township 2, Egg Harbor 1

Dan Reistle scored with nine minutes left to break a 1-1 tie and send ninth-seeded Washington Township past Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor.

Evan LeComte also scored in the second half as Washington Township overcame a 1-0 deficit at the break to extend its winning streak to seven.

Washington Township improved to 10-3 and will face top-seeded Rancocas Valley in the quarterfinals.

Nathan Biersbach scored for Egg Harbor, which fell to 12-4.

Cherokee 3, St. Augustine 0

Miguel Graterol had a goal and an assist as third-seeded Cherokee got off to a fast start on its way to a win over 14th-seeded St. Augustine in Marlton.

Andrew Hummel and Brandon Michael also scored for Cherokee, which built a 3-0 lead in the first half. Cole Kurzawa and Logan Gebhart combined for five saves and the shutout.

Cherokee improved to 9-2-1 and will host West Deptford in the quarterfinals.

St. Augustine fell to 9-5-2.

