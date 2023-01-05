South Jersey basketball coaching legend closing in on a colossal milestone

Bob Orlandini Remembered the game like it happened yesterday.

It was during the 1977-78 season and St. Augustine was facing Wildwood Catholic. The basketball team was Dismal the year prior but had started to turn things around under its new Coach – a young guy loaded with enthusiasm and excitement, a master motivator for 24 years old.

There was no social media back then, but people were talking. No way the Prep was going to beat Wildwood Catholic. The Hermits may have won some games, but they hadn’t really played anyone special.

“Wildwood Catholic was supposed to blow us out and we beat them,” Orlandini recalled. “It was a big turning point in the season. People started to realize that this guy had something.

“It was the first time we played someone who was a contender and beat them. It was like we won states. We were so pumped up. We were going back into the Locker room … ‘We beat Wildwood Catholic, Holy crap!’ It was big.

“In the locker room, he was fired up and that got us fired up even more. If we could do this, we could beat anyone. He was a terrific motivator.”

The Rookie Coach was Paul Rodio, a 1970 Graduate who returned to his alma mater and has never left. He graduated from Villanova in 1974 with a marketing degree, but might as well have been considered an architect.

“They built that program from the ashes, and it’s been going strong ever since,” said Orlandini, a senior on that first team.

“He was a breath of fresh air. When we heard Paul was taking over, we were ecstatic and excited. We weren’t as bad as our record (the previous season), we just had no guidance. Paul brought enthusiasm and knew how to use us. We weren’t tall, but we were quick and fast. They used that to our advantage.”

Taking over a program that was 2-20 the previous season, Rodio’s first team finished 14-11 overall. It played eight of its first nine games on the road and would go on to qualify for the state Playoffs – losing in the first round to St. Joseph of Camden.

The groundwork for future success had been laid.

“They changed the whole culture,” said Tom Baruffi, a 5-foot-10 power forward on that first team. “I remember him talking a lot about Bishop Eustace and wanting to bring the Prep to that level. It was his vision.

“He always talked about his vision; motivating us, getting us to play hard. Without much change in personnel, they completely turned the program around that first year.”

In his sixth decade and 46th season overall, Rodio is the face of St. Augustine Prep. There have been Championship seasons – five state titles, 14 Sectional Crowns – and a ton of memorable moments. He became the winningest Coach in South Jersey history on Senior Night in 2013 and now finds himself on the cusp of a milestone only one other Coach in state history has on his resume.

Longtime St. Augustine Coach Paul Rodio diagrams a play during a recent game. In his 46th season, Rodio is three wins away from No. 1,000.

With three more victories, Rodio will join legendary St. Anthony Coach Bob Hurley Sr. as the only boys basketball coach with 1,000 career wins. Rodio owns a career record of 997-255 heading into Thursday’s game against Wildwood Catholic.

The historic win could come as early as Wednesday at home against Ocean City. It will be played in Paul A. Rodio Gymnasium, the gym named in his honor.

“It’s not just about winning games, not just coaching a basketball team. It’s running an organization in a school that will stand the test of time. The biggest thing is building the relationships,” said Hurley, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame and owner of 1,185 career victories.

Rodio, along with Larry Aldrich, are the only two head coaches in program history. They took over for Aldrich due to health concerns.

“I’m the athletic director, but I work for him. I’d do anything for him. He’s a big part of our institution,” said Mike Rizzo, who served as a student manager under Rodio and later returned as an Assistant Coach in 1992. “I don’t believe St. Augustine would be on the map if not for Paul Rodio . He’s had that big of an influence.

“He was the first person to make us believe that this little school in the Backwoods of Richland could win a state championship. They figured out a way to build a program. He has inspired all of our coaches to believe. I have 75 coaches on staff in 21 sports and he’s the only one referred to as Coach.”

"With Coach, you would run through a wall for him. A lot of guys know X's and O's, but the program Coach ran and how he was able to manipulate you into playing as hard as you could … That was his Greatest strength," said Scott Bittner, a former player and now head Coach of the men's team at Stockton University.

Rodio’s importance goes way beyond the X’s and O’s of the game. A role model, father figure, friend to those he has touched through the years, Rodio’s passion to get the most out of his players is unmatched. Whether in the starting five or the last player on the bench, he found a way to get every ounce.

“With Coach, you would run through a wall for him,” said Scott Bittner, a former player and now head coach of the men’s team at Stockton University. “A lot of guys know X’s and O’s, but the program Coach ran and how he was able to manipulate you into playing as hard as you could… That was his Greatest strength.”

Said current Holy Cross Prep Coach John Valore: “If I had a son that plays basketball, he would be playing for Paul Rodio. That’s the kind of person I think he is. What he’s done for South Jersey basketball is outstanding. He has a lot of wins, but it takes a lot of work to get those wins. He’s put the work in and has reaped the benefits of it.”

At this point in his career, Rodio, 70, is now coaching the sons of former players. Matt Kouser, son of 1997 Graduate Mike Kouser, is a junior swingman.

“I sent my son there because I know Coach has committed his life to St. Augustine and has helped grow that program and community into what it is today,” said Mike, a 1997 Graduate who played collegiately at Drexel. “Doing it for as long as he has and showing the passion and commitment, it’s pretty cool to watch. He dedicated all of his energy into what he wanted to be great at.”

St. Augustine Coach Paul Rodio overcame some serious health scares prior to last season, but he was on the bench to kick off his 45th year against Ocean City.

Rodio is a member of the NJSIAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, New Jersey Coaches Hall of Fame and the Basketball Coaches of South Jersey Hall of Fame. The Hermits’ home court is named in his honor – Paul A. Rodio Gymnasium.

Last season, Rodio coached despite major health scares prior to its start. He was diagnosed with COVID in September 2021 despite being vaccinated, while spending 33 days in the hospital after an emergency trip to the hospital on Oct. 1. He was diagnosed with two blood clots in his aorta; his blood pressure dropping to 80/20 and sugar levels hitting extremely dangerous numbers for the diabetic.

“When I got all done, the doctor said: ‘I can’t even use the word luck. I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know how you made it. You had to get over a lot of things,'” Rodio said in a 2021 preseason interview.

Taking on less of a role, Rodio was on the bench when the Hermits opened last season in Ocean City.

How long will his coaching journey continue? That’s a question for another time. But one thing’s for sure – From his first win over Williamstown to No. 1,000, Rodio has certainly left quite an impression on everyone who’s crossed his path.

“Coach Rodio is incredibly passionate in teaching and coaching his teams, and has an uncanny ability to get his players to play together and for each other,” said Scott Greenman, a 2002 Graduate and current college Assistant Coach at Chattanooga.

“He cares about them and Mentors them off the court, and because of that is able to Coach them hard on the court and get them to reach their potential. His players know he loves them and in turn they play as hard as they possibly can for him. He’s a genuine person who’s been able to build trust within his teams and players because of his realness, honesty and caring.”

