South India’s largest jugalbandi: A Fusion of thought, literature, arts and culture, latest news, Kerala news, kozhikode, events today, Kerala literature fests

Kozhikode: Preparations are in full swing for the much awaited Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2023. The fourth edition of MBIFL will be held from February 2 to 5 at Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The event comes after a pandemic-related hiatus of three years.

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Shadows of history, Lights of the future’. The event will witness Fusion of thought, literature, arts and culture. More than 500 eminent personalities from the fields of literature, philosophy, arts, culture, cinema, music, media, sociology, politics, spirituality, finance, diplomatic relations and sports will enlighten the audience with their perspectives and ideas.

Individuals around the globe will be part of it. The audience will have an opportunity to interact with them. It will have the august presence of personalities like MT Vasudevan Nair, NS Madhavan, Paul Zacharia, Sara Joseph, Sethu, Vijayalakshmi and RS Rajasree among others.

The four-day event that has been synchronized like a jugalbandi will have cultural programs in the evening.

MBIFL which is regarded as the largest meeting point for letters and ideas in Kerala has already started its precursor oration sessions in various locations across the state. As many as 100 orations will be completed before the curtain goes up for the fourth edition.

