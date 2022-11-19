South Hadley boys soccer Coach Eric Castonguay riding into sunset with program’s 1st state title

LEOMINSTER – Ever high school player wants to end their career hoisting a state championship trophy. South Hadley boys soccer Coach Eric Castonguay experienced a slice of it when the Tigers claimed their first Division 4 title Saturday with a 5-2 win over Blackstone Valley Tech.

He’s stepping down as the South Hadley boys soccer Coach after eight years at the helm.

“I’m proud as a Coach with how we started out and all of the conversations we had. I don’t think they really believed themselves. As the season went on with so many Seniors that are so skilled, eventually that Talent took over in this game,” Castonguay said.

He began his coaching career in 2007 as the Tigers boys Coach then was Jij Mercer’s varsity Assistant between 2008-11, helping South Hadley reach its first Western Massachusetts final in 2008. Castonguay then joined the Granby girls program for the 2012 and ’13 seasons, winning a Sectional title and reaching the state final in his second year. They took over South Hadley’s varsity program in 2014.

“I’m super proud of where I started out not knowing the game of soccer at all, learning under former coaches,” Castonguay said. “Getting to this point is such a great conclusion to my coaching career.”

They picked the right group to go out with. South Hadley had 14 Seniors that carried the team to the title.

“He’s a great guy and an even better person. All the boys wanted to fight for him and we wanted to win it for him, and we just did,” said South Hadley senior Charlie Anischik, who had a hat trick in the final. “We hope we made him proud.”

Castonguay will stay on as South Hadley’s Athletic director, which he has done since 2017.

MORIARTY MONARCHY – South Hadley became the second straight Moriarty league team to win the Division 4 boys soccer state final. Conference foes Easthampton and Frontier met for the Championship last season. The Tigers also bested the Redhawks in the 2022 semifinals.

FAMILY TIES – The Tigers win created two families with multiple state champions. When the Tigers won the Division 3 girls soccer championship in 2019, Allie Laporte and Macie Moriarty contributed to an undefeated season. Now their Younger Brothers Timmy Laporte and Mitchell Moriarty will have their own banner to point to in the South Hadley gym.