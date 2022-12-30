South Granville erases deficit, beats Orange 67-65 at buzzer

— For the second night in a row, the South Granville Vikings earned a heart-stopping win at their Holiday Invitational.

On Thursday, the Vikings got a buzzer-beating lay-up from senior guard KJ Green to beat the Orange Panthers 67-65 and advance to the Championship game of the Columbia bracket.

Orange jumped out to an early lead with a 23-point Offensive outburst in the first quarter and was able to take a sizable edge into the Halftime break.

The Vikings chipped away for the entirety of the second half, as standout guard Oliver Roberts scored all 18 of his team-high points in the second half.

South Granville trailed 51-39 in the third quarter at one point, but closed the game on a 28-14 run to earn the win after making some big plays on both ends of the court down the stretch culminating in Green’s bucket, which came on a full-court inbound play that began with five seconds remaining.

South Granville will meet up with Wake Forest in the Columbia bracket final on Friday night, while Orange will take on Sanderson in the third-place game.

Leading Scorers

South Granville – Oliver Roberts (18), Traevon White (17), Pierce Pettit (7), Aidan Gass (7), Brendan Chamberlin (6), KJ Green (6), Tre Taylor (4), Mason Brown (2)

Orange – Kal Wade (16), Coleman Cloer (15), Ryan Honeycutt (14), Xandrell Pennix (12), Freddy Sneed (3), Darius Corbett (2), Mason Robinson (2)