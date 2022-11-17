South Florida vs. Tulsa prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 12 college football picks, best bets by proven model

An American Conference battle is on tap with the South Florida Bulls (1-9) traveling to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7) on Friday night. The Bulls are in a massive slump, dropping eight straight games, and are coming off a 41-23 blowout loss to SMU. Likewise, Tulsa is on a three-game skid after losing their last outing to Memphis 26-10. Tulsa is 2-7-1 against the spread, while South Florida is 3-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff from HA Chapman Stadium in Tulsa is set for 9 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Hurricane as 13-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. Tulsa odds, while the over/under for total points is 58. Before making any Tulsa vs. South Florida picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USF vs. Tulsa and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Tulsa vs. USF:

South Florida vs. Tulsa spread: Golden Hurricane -13

South Florida vs. Tulsa over/under: 58 points

South Florida vs. Tulsa money line: Golden Hurricane -480, Bulls +360

USF: Bulls are 17-5 ATS in their last 22 games following an ATS loss

TUL: Golden Hurricane are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games in November

South Florida vs. Tulsa picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls

Why Tulsa can cover

Senior receiver Keylon Stokes is having a superb campaign for Tulsa. Stokes has been a savvy route runner who knows how to track the ball extremely well. The Texas native owns strong and reliable hands. Stokes is ranked second in the American Conference in receiving yards (1,032) and receiving yards per game (103.2). He’s also first on the Squad in touchdowns (6).

Senior receiver JuanCarlos Santana is another capable weapon in the offense. Santana can be a problem after the catch and make Defenders miss. The Texas native is doing damage in the intermediate part of the field, averaging 15.8 yards per reception. Additionally, he is second on the team in catches (42) and receiving yards (662).

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls look to get the ground game going in every contest. This offense is built on physicality and winning the time of possession. They are third in the conference in rushing yards per game (181.8) and sophomore Brian Battie leads the attacks. Battie is an evasive and shifty ball carrier who owns good vision.

The Florida native ranks third in the American Conference in rushing yards (873) and rushing yards per game (87.3). Battle has recorded 100-plus yards in three consecutive games. It is Nov. 5, he recorded 19 carries for 129 yards with 6.8 yards per carry. He has his eyes set on continuing his solid year.

How to make South Florida vs. Tulsa Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 60 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Tulsa? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.