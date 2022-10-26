South Dakotans in the NFL Week 7

Between injuries and bye weeks, it was a quiet week for South Dakota’s NFL alumni.

Here’s the wrap on this week’s performances from NFL players who are from or who played college football in South Dakota.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Was on the field for 16 plays on special teams in the Chiefs’ win over San Francisco, but did not record any statistics.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

Saw very limited action, playing one snap on offense and two on special teams, as the Cowboys pounded the lowly Lions in Dak Prescott’s return.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

Missed his first game of the season, held out as an inactive in the Cardinals’ win over New Orleans. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Gardeck could be back for Arizona’s next game.

