South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 16

The big quarterback news in New York last week was that beleaguered former 1st round draft pick Zach Wilson would be returning to the starting lineup for the Jets after an injury to backup-turned-starter Mike White, but USD fans (and, frankly, most Jets fans) also knew that meant there would be a good chance folk Hero Chris Streveler would get his first chance in a green uniform.

Streveler, who quarterbacked USD to its best season at the Division I level, then won a Gray Cup in Canada and eventually got a shot in the NFL, playing a handful of games for the Cardinals, became a fan favorite in the Big Apple in preseason thanks to his Exploits in exhibition games. He’d spent most of the regular season on the Jets practice squad, however. With the struggling Wilson returning for Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars, the Jets were smart enough to activate the dual-threat Streveler in case things didn’t go well for Wilson, and, well, they didn’t.

