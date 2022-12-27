South Dakotans in the NFL, Week 16

The big quarterback news in New York last week was that beleaguered former 1st round draft pick Zach Wilson would be returning to the starting lineup for the Jets after an injury to backup-turned-starter Mike White, but USD fans (and, frankly, most Jets fans) also knew that meant there would be a good chance folk Hero Chris Streveler would get his first chance in a green uniform.

Streveler, who quarterbacked USD to its best season at the Division I level, then won a Gray Cup in Canada and eventually got a shot in the NFL, playing a handful of games for the Cardinals, became a fan favorite in the Big Apple in preseason thanks to his Exploits in exhibition games. He’d spent most of the regular season on the Jets practice squad, however. With the struggling Wilson returning for Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars, the Jets were smart enough to activate the dual-threat Streveler in case things didn’t go well for Wilson, and, well, they didn’t.

With fans chanting “We-want Strev-ler!” the Jets mercifully made the move, and not surprisingly, Streveler immediately breathed life into the Jets slumping offense. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 90 yards and rushed nine teams for a team-high 54 yards, quickly taking the Jets down the field and into the red zone on his first drive, though New York would come away with no points after failing to convert on 4th down.

Here’s a look at the rest of South Dakota’s NFL’ers and how they did in Week 16.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

Had one tackle in the Chiefs win over the Seahawks.

Tom Compton, OL, Denver Broncos (USD)

After making his season debut last week, the former Coyote was placed back on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

Remains on injured reserve for the Cowboys, who beat the Eagles on Saturday.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

Played nine snaps on defense and 29 on special teams, recording one tackle in the loss to Tampa Bay.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (Britton-Hecla High School, SDSU)

Returned from injury and was back in the starting lineup for the Eagles in their 40-34 loss to Dallas, catching three passes for 67 yards.

CJ Ham, FB, Minnesota Vikings (Augustana)

Was on the field for 13 plays on offense and 19 on special teams, catching one pass for five yards as Minnesota improved to 12-3 with their win over the Giants.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

Started at tackle for the Chargers in their Monday night win over the Colts and played all 68 Offensive snaps.

Riley Reiff, OL, Chicago Bears (Parkston High School)

Started at right tackle for the Bears and played all 63 Offensive plays in their 35-13 loss to Buffalo.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Played four snaps at linebacker and 17 plays on special teams in the Rams’ win over Denver, making one tackle.

Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots (SDSU)

Strong was on the field for just two Offensive plays in the Pats’ loss to Cincinnati, and he was targeted out of the backfield on both. He also played 10 special teams snaps, finishing the game with two receptions for 10 yards and one tackle.

Derrek Tuszka, LB, Los Angeles Chargers (Warner High School)

Was on the field for eight plays on defense and 18 on special teams, recording one tackle in the Chargers’ Monday night win over the Colts.

On practice squads:

Kameron Cline, Colts (USD)

Don Gardner, Bucs (SDSU)

Nate Gerry, Commanders (Washington High School)

Cade Johnson, Seahawks (SDSU)

Chris Oladokun, Chiefs (SDSU)

Chris Streveler, Jets (USD)