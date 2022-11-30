South Dakota volleyball all-star game to recognize top Seniors on Dec. 4 – Mitchell Republic

HARRISBURG, SD — Dozens of top South Dakota high school volleyball Seniors will participate in the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-star match on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The match will be contested at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Harrisburg High School, with teams split into North and South squads.

Area selections to the South team include Mitchell’s Lizzie Tyler, Tripp-Delmont/Armour’s Hannah Stremick and Wagner’s Emma Yost. Other South selections include Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly and Gabby Jones, Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Maddie Paulsen, Huron’s Brynn Gose (alternate), Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Lems and Peyton Poppema, Dakota Valley’s Logan Miller, Garretson’s Logan Bly, Rapid City Christian’s Olivia Kieffer, Sioux Valley’s Landree Wilson, Northwestern’s Ella Haven and Sioux Falls Lutheran’s Emma Stubkjaer. The team will be coached by Dakota Valley’s Mary Miller and Sioux Falls Washington’s Kelly Schroeder.

Area selections for the North team include Platte-Geddes’ Avery DeVries, Kimball/White Lake’s Dani Deffenbaugh and Burke’s Adisyn Indahl. Two of those players’ coaches — Burke’s Billie Jo Indahl and KWL’s Sarah Deffenbaugh — will be head coach and assistant coach, respectively, for the North team. Additional North team selections include Aberdeen Central’s Sydney Evans, Harrisburg’s Morissen Samuels, Pierre’s Lily Sanchez and Ayvrie Kaiser, Sioux Falls Washington’s Joslyn Richardson, Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Brogan Beck, Miller’s Tyra Gates, Elkton-Lake Benton’s Rachael Krog, Wolsey-Wessington’s Mya Boomsma, Edgemont’s Peyton Ostenson, Huron’s Bryn Huber and Hamlin’s Ally Abraham.

The match will be preceded by a Banquet and recognition event at 11 am Sunday, in which the SDVBCA Miss Volleyball Awards will be handed out in each class to a senior who is Nominated by her head Coach and is a first-team all-state selection .